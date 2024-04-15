Car fire at Bangkok temple parking spurs emergency response

A sudden car fire erupted in the parking lot of a well-known temple in the Bang Chak area of Bangkok, prompting a swift response from firefighting teams. The incident was reported today, April 15, and officials are currently investigating the cause.

Panic spread rapidly as a car caught fire in the parking lot of the famed Wat Thammongkol Thaobunnonthawihan in Bangkok’s Bang Chak district. The blaze was reported to the emergency services at 11.29am, causing a frenzy among the locals and visitors at the temple. A Facebook page, FM91 Trafficpro, shared images of the burning vehicle, capturing the urgency of the situation.

The temple, located on Soi Punnawithi 20, Sukhumvit 101 Road in the Bang Chak area of Phra Khanong district, is a site of reverence and a bustling hub for the local community. The unexpected incident in such a serene and sacred place shook the onlookers but the professional conduct of the rescue teams helped contain the panic.

Firefighters from the Phra Khanong Fire Station were dispatched immediately after the call. A mere 13 minutes later, at 11.42am, teams from the Sukhumvit Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene. They were greeted by local volunteers who had already initiated firefighting efforts, bravely tackling the flames to prevent further disaster.

The collaboration between the professional firefighters and the courageous volunteers showcased the community’s solidarity in the face of danger. It was a testament to the swift and well-coordinated emergency response system in place, which is crucial in densely populated urban areas like Bangkok.

As the flames were subdued, the attention turned to the cause of the fire. Initial reports did not specify the make and model of the vehicle or provide details about the owner. The exact origin of the fire also remained unclear. The investigation was underway, with authorities meticulously combing through the evidence to determine whether the fire was accidental or the result of foul play.

The authorities have yet to release a full report on the incident, as the investigation continues. The name of the person who reported the fire, Urupong, is credited for the initial alert, demonstrating the critical role that vigilant citizens play in ensuring public safety, reported Khaosod.