Student denied college interview over methamphetamine vindicated by second test

The 19 year old student from Khon Kaen who was initially deemed ineligible for a college interview test due to a positive methamphetamine test has now been cleared after a second test came back negative. The family plans to submit the blood test results to Khon Kaen University’s Faculty of Pharmacy to confirm her eligibility for the interview test.

Last week, Anama Muphasa’s urine test reportedly showed traces of methamphetamine, leading to the denial of a health certificate required for her college application. However, a subsequent blood test revealed no presence of the drug in her system. Anama maintained that she has never taken drugs and is uncertain how the initial test result came about.

Anama’s mother speculated that a whitening supplement her daughter had ordered from TikTok could be the source of the methamphetamine traces. The family was worried that this would make Anama ineligible for the pharmacy school interview test, reported Bangkok Post.

Narin Chanseri, dean of Khon Kaen University’s Faculty of Pharmacy, reassured applicants via Facebook that the faculty has never dismissed an application for an interview test, initially scheduled for May 31. He stated that if applicants fail the health examination, they are requested to take another test at the university’s Srinagarind Hospital without losing their eligibility.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that the whitening supplement is certified. However, FDA officials have collected samples from the Ratchaburi province factory for testing, with results expected within a week.

Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, suggested that manufacturers can add drugs to their products to hook customers, as the cost of methamphetamine has dropped significantly in recent years.

Methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, is a massive issue in Thailand, with news of crackdowns and arrests against the drug frequently making headlines.

Only yesterday a Thai man under the influence of Yaba confessed to police that he had rushed to pick up his son from a school in the southern province of Chumphon due to a false belief that a Burmese army had invaded Thailand. Read more about the story HERE.