Storm topples trees, causes chaos and flooding in northeastern Thailand

Photo by Naewna

A sudden storm in Chaiyaphum province, in northeastern Thailand, yesterday caused fallen trees to block roads and flooding. Two cars slipped off the road in the darkness, though drivers managed to escape unharmed. Local authorities have been urged to improve lighting in the area to reduce accidents.

In various areas of Chaiyaphum province, heavy rain and strong winds led to flooding and fallen trees blocking numerous roads. Municipal officials in the city of Chaiyaphum quickly inspected and cleared roads to facilitate traffic for residents. A large tree also collapsed, blocking access to the Non Samor community and forcing residents to use another road near the Chaiyaphum Vanaram temple to enter and exit.

In Ban Kheaw district, storm floodwaters inundated the surface of Highway 225, connecting Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Sawan provinces. The area, where a four-lane road is under construction, lacks sufficient lighting for drivers, causing two cars, a pickup truck and a sedan, to veer off the road and become submerged in water. The occupants of both cars were able to escape unharmed before the floodwaters engulfed their vehicles.

Follow us on :













One of the drivers, named Chai, recounted the incident. He was returning home to Khon Kaen province after travelling from the Sub Yai district when the accident occurred. Due to the storm, heavy rain, poor visibility, and strong winds, he decided to slow down but lost control of his car, causing it to veer off the road. He urged responsible agencies to improve lighting along Highway 225 between Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Sawan provinces to prevent similar accidents in the future.

In related news, Pattaya experienced significant flooding in various areas last night, following the official start of Thailand’s rainy season on Monday. The heavy downpour, which lasted for about an hour and was accompanied by strong winds, affected flood-prone locations such as Sukhumvit Road, South Pattaya Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Third Road near the Paniat Chang intersection, Moom Aroi intersection, and the road along the railway. For more on the story, read HERE.