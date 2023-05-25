Thai senator summoned for alleged involvement in attack on monks and residents in Isaan

Photo via Matichon Weekly

Police summoned Thai senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha for questioning after it was discovered that he was allegedly involved in an attack on monks and residents in the Isaan province of Phichit last month.

On April 6, a group of men wearing all-black came to Bang Klan Temple, also known as Hirunyaram Temple, in the Pho Talay district of Phichit and attacked monks and the temple committee. Matichon reported that 13 victims, including monks, were injured, and three of them suffered severe conditions.

The motive was later identified as a conflict between the former temple committee and its new team. The men in black did not accept the new team or the new abbot so they entered the house, attacked people, and banned visitors from getting in.

The Commander of Phichit Provincial Police Officer, Kamthorn Jantee, reported that 20 suspects who participated in the attack were arrested. Only two suspects were left, including Senator Kittisak and another government official named Dusit Khamsila.

Officer Kamthorn did not reveal how the senator was involved in the attack at the temple but he disclosed that his team had already launched an arrest warrant against Kittisak. The court, however, allegedly asked them to drop the warrant and issue a summons instead.

Kittisak insisted to the media today that he was not involved in the attack. He promised that he would respond to the summons in due course and answer any questions. He added that he was not worried.

Kittisak said…

“I have not yet received the summons from the police. I only learned about the issue from the news agencies. I know who is behind this accusation. They are a powerful group of people who use the power of money to process the case against me. I can sue them as they did to me, and my lawyer is now preparing. I am sure that this issue will not affect my senator position. It is just an accusation. Maybe, it is related to the benefit of some politicians.”

Kittisak was in the news headlines after the election ended, declaring that he would never vote for the Move Forward Party‘s leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, to be the new prime minister of Thailand. He said…

“One million percent. Kittisak will not vote for Pita because he will make changes to Section 112 (about royal defamation). I do not know about the opinions of other senators. I insist on my view. Maybe, when I die, my descendants will be proud of me because I make the right decision.”