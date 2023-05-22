Statistical lottery results revealed: Check out past June 1 winning numbers

PHOTO via iStock

Lottery enthusiasts in Thailand are gearing up for yet another exciting draw on Thursday, June 1, with many keen to analyse the winning numbers over the past 10 years. These keen-eyed lottery buffs are using historical data to provide insight into the most frequently drawn numbers and use them to guess the upcoming Lottery draw.

Looking back at June 1 draws over the past 10 years, various combinations of numbers have emerged as winners.

On June 1, 2022, the top prize-winning number was 319196, while the three-digit prefixes and suffixes were 817, 679 and 213, 652 respectively. The winning two-digit number was 02.

In the June 1 draw of 2021, the big prize went to 292972, with the three-digit combinations of 620, 193 and 723, 978. The two-digit winner was 45.

Going back to June 1st, 2020, the top prize was won by 831567 with winning three-digit combinations 489, 264 and 562, 582. The winning two-digit number for this draw was 24.

For the June 1 draw in 2019, the primary winner was 516461 with the 3-digit number combinations of 589, 713 and 215, 560. The two-digit winner for this lottery draw was 46.

In 2018, on the same date, lottery number 988117 secured the top prize, accompanied by three-digit combinations 553, 310 and 248, 650. The two-digit winner was 95.

Rewinding to the June 1 draw of 2017, number 053630 emerged as the winner with three-digit prefixes and suffixes of 121, 218 and 881, 581. The two-digit winner in this draw was 61.

For the June 1, 2016 draw, the winner was 511825 with winning three-digit number combinations of 775, 111 and 937, 880. The two-digit prize was claimed by the number 14.

In the June 1, 2015 draw, 388881 held the winning ticket, with 314, 700, 876, and 969 as the winning three-digit combinations. The two-digit winner for this lottery draw was 65.

Moving back to 2014’s June 1 draw, number 781198 won the top prize alongside the winning three-digit combinations of 160, 324, 409, and 636. The winning two-digit number was 18.

Lastly, in the June 1, 2013 draw, the jackpot went to 935489, coupled with winning three-digit combinations 480, 713, 716 and 768. The two-digit prize was won by the number 90.

Such comprehensive analysis of past winning numbers on this specific date can provide valuable insights for lottery players as they eagerly anticipate the upcoming June 1 draw – or can it? Maybe it is just luck after all. You decide.