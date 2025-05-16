Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists

Online users outraged by unlicensed transport and unprofessional service

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin25 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
92 2 minutes read
Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Netizens and taxi drivers in Phuket criticised a hatchback driver for illegally offering transport services to foreign tourists and for carrying his wife while on duty, resulting in the vehicle being overloaded.

The Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต (meaning Phuket is so brutal) shared a video of the overloaded grey hatchback on May 15, with a caption reading “I appreciated the tolerance of the foreign passengers. We are willing to serve you if you dare to travel with us!”

In the video, a woman in a white shirt, believed to be the driver’s wife, is seen vacating the front passenger seat and moving to sit in the rear storage compartment. She gave up her seat to make room for three foreign passengers who booked the service with her husband.

The foreign tourists appeared confused by the woman’s actions but eventually entered the vehicle.

Related Articles

Netizens, particularly local taxi drivers, expressed their frustration online. Some pointed out that the hatchback was being used illegally, as it lacked the proper registration required for public transport vehicles.

Thai woman sits in truck to make room for foreigners
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Others speculated that the driver might have accepted the booking through a ride-hailing application, but insisted he should still adhere to professional standards, like other drivers in the province. Many argued that his wife should not be present in the vehicle while on duty.

Hatchback driver illegally offers taxi service
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Several commenters referenced previous incidents involving overloaded vehicles, criticising drivers who transported more passengers than the vehicle’s legal capacity. Professional drivers also commented that small hatchbacks were unsuitable for airport transfers due to the lack of luggage space.

Hatchback driver forces wife to sit in boot for foreign passengers
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Netizens called on the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office to take disciplinary action against the driver for providing illegal services. Some also urged officials to consider further penalties, given the potential safety hazards posed by allowing a passenger to sit in the car boot.

Another taxi driver’s wife made headlines in March after a Russian passenger accused her of physical assault. The foreign woman shared a video of herself crying in the taxi and claimed that the driver’s wife had attacked her, but she alleged that the police ignored her complaint.

Taxi driver
Photo by Industrial Photograph via Canva

The driver’s wife denied physically assaulting the Russian woman but admitted that they had argued because the passenger had brought her pet into the vehicle without informing them in advance.

While netizens left the investigation into the alleged assault to the police, they questioned why the driver’s wife had accompanied her husband during the service. The woman claimed she simply wanted to familiarise herself with the routes to provide transport services in the future.

Latest Thailand News
Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust Bangkok News

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

5 minutes ago
Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists Phuket News

Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists

25 minutes ago
Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal Bangkok News

Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal

45 minutes ago
Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror Pattaya News

Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror

1 hour ago
31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering Thailand News

31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering

2 hours ago
Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist Phuket News

Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist

2 hours ago
North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown Pattaya News

North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown

2 hours ago
Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism Thailand News

Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism

2 hours ago
Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict Thailand News

Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict

3 hours ago
Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong Phuket News

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

3 hours ago
Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive Pattaya News

Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive

4 hours ago
Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest Thailand News

Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest

4 hours ago
Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs Business News

Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs

5 hours ago
Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal Pattaya News

Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal

5 hours ago
Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

5 hours ago
Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery Thailand News

Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery

5 hours ago
Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns Bangkok News

Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns

5 hours ago
Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students Thailand News

Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students

6 hours ago
Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown Phuket News

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown

6 hours ago
Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding Thailand News

Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding

7 hours ago
TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration Finance

TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration

9 hours ago
Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind Thailand News

Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind

23 hours ago
Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple

24 hours ago
Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand Crime News

Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand

1 day ago
Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand Crime News

Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin25 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
92 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

3 hours ago
Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest

Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest

4 hours ago
Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

5 hours ago
Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery

Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery

5 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x