SpiceJet launches new direct flight between Thailand and India

Budget Indian airline SpiceJet launched direct flights between Pune in India and Bangkok in Thailand operating four days per week. SpiceJet also flies directly from Bangkok to Delhi and Kolkata.

A Boeing 737 will operate the Pune – Bangkok service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Flight SG 82 will depart from the sprawling Indian city of Pune, just south of Delhi, at 6.45pm and arrive in Bangkok at 12.40am.

Flight SG 82 will depart from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 2.15pm and arrive at Pune International Airport at 5.10pm.

SpiceJet also ramped up frequency on the Bangkok – Delhi route which now flies daily. The no-frills airline also operates two daily services between Bangkok and Kolkata.

Union Minister of the Civil Aviation of India Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the new Pune route virtually on Saturday…

“The launch of this new flight is a significant step in strengthening Pune’s international connectivity, and we will soon have a new flight connecting Pune with Singapore as well.

“We have been working relentlessly towards making Pune a world-class airport, a new terminal building is under construction and should be ready by next year, a new international cargo terminal is being built, an integrated cargo terminal is also being built and a multi-level parking is ready and is being tested.”

The new terminal at Pune Airport is expected to reach completion by December 2024.

In August, Vistara Airlines launched nonstop flights between Mumbai in India and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport five times per week. The airline also operates direct flights between Bangkok and Delhi.