Bangkok
Police officer talks suicidal Burmese man off bridge
A quick-thinking and compassionate police officer saved the life of a suicidal Burmese man in Bangkok. The Burmese man named Adee climbed onto the ledge of the Petch Uthai Road bridge in downtown Bangkok, distraught and threatening to jump to his death. It was an officer from the Makkasan Police who managed to talk him down.
Adee had walked onto the bridge after becoming depressed over losing his job and running out of money. He desperately wanted to just go home to Myanmar but had no money or means to get there. Feeling hopeless, he climbed up on the ledge, intent on killing himself.
Traffic halted in both directions as the suicidal scene unfolded in the centre of the bridge. Police arrived to intervene, including Makkasan police lieutenant colonel Narongdech Butnampetch. He approached Adee on the bridge and attempted to talk him down.
The officer spoke kindly to the distraught Burmese man but it was his actions that likely connected with the man. The police officer removed his official police uniform and sat down on the ground in his t-shirt, talking sympathetically to the suicidal man.
He asked Adee sincerely to think of him as an older sibling and heed his advice not to plunge off the bridge. The officer explained that the people of Thailand and the people of Myanmar were connected. He said they were all brothers and sisters. He then asked the man, as his brother, to step down off the ledge.
Adee soften and climbed down off the ledge and the tragedy was averted. The police officer’s compassionate words and calming actions clearly reached the desperate man, as Adee “graaped” – a traditional action of deep respect to the officer. He sat on the floor with his feet to the side, hands on the ground, and lowered his head to meet his hands in an expression of formal apology and respect.
Adee was then taken to the police station to recover and calm down, but he may face charges for the suicidal disruption.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
British man says he was was hit at Pattaya crossing, warns others
Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
3 teen boys kidnapped, tortured, and forced to perform oral sex by sadistic gang
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Police officer talks suicidal Burmese man off bridge
SpiceJet launches new direct flight between Thailand and India
Over 200 outlaw motorcycle riders arrested in Phetchabun
Phuket pickup truck racers fined
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Younger Chinese expats the main applicants for Elite Visa
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Thailand’s water buffalo raising declared as global agricultural heritage system
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him for overstaying
Drunk police doctor who crashed Porsche killing 2 in Thailand avoids prison for now
Flying lanterns near airports in Thailand is punishable by death penalty, warns govt
Tourists flood to Chiang Mai for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities
New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket over weapons, including explosives
Police find meth pills, gun, bullets, knife, and axe in man’s car in Patong
Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Flying taxis ready for takeoff inside three years
First LOT Polish Airlines flight arrives in Phuket
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hot News2 days ago
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
-
Events2 days ago
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
-
Entertainment3 days ago
2022 World Cup for free on Thai TV fiasco rages on
-
Crime3 days ago
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
-
Patong2 days ago
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
-
Crime3 days ago
Angry Pattaya teens allegedly assault Walking Street nightclub guards
-
China3 days ago
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day