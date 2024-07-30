Speeding car crashes into Chon Buri furniture shop

Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News official website

A speeding car lost control and crashed into a furniture shop, narrowly missing the owner’s bedroom. The driver sustained minor injuries. At 7am today, July 30, a Honda Civic sedan with the registration number Ngor 9907 from Nakhon Ratchasima crashed into a furniture shop on Ha Yaek Road in the municipal area of Phanat Nikhom, Chonburi, causing significant damage.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Teerachet Thichan from Phanat Nikhom Police Station arrived on the scene to investigate the incident.

Upon arrival, the police discovered the car had ploughed through the shop, damaging various pieces of furniture, including cabinets, tables, and kitchen appliances. CCTV footage revealed the car speeding toward the shop before crashing into it, scattering items across the shop floor.

The 57 year old shop owner, Orapin, recounted the event, stating it happened around 5am while she was resting in her bedroom. She was awoken by a loud crash and, upon investigation, found the car had smashed into her shop, hitting the concrete pillars and causing structural damage.

“I heard a loud noise and came out to see the car inside my shop, breaking two concrete pillars and damaging the building’s structure”

The driver, a woman estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, suffered a minor head injury. She requested to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the damage to the shop has yet to be assessed, as Orapin intends to discuss compensation with the car owner and have the police serve as witnesses.

“I’ve been running this shop for a long time, and this is the first time a car has crashed into it. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. I want to remind drivers to be careful, as this area is a busy intersection, especially during the day. If this had happened in the daytime, the damage and injuries could have been much worse.”

Orapin expressed her concern, mentioning that she has been running the shop for many years and this is the first time such an accident has occurred. She considers herself fortunate that no one was seriously injured but urged drivers to exercise caution, especially since the area is a busy intersection, reported Khaosod.