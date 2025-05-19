South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

Concerns about public safety rise as construction crew vanishes

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin13 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
85 1 minute read
South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath
Photo via Facebook/ รักสยาม นิวส์

A South Korean man sustained a serious facial injury yesterday, May 18, in Pattaya, after he accidentally walked into a protruding piece of a galvanised steel plate on a footpath, illegally placed by a nearby construction site.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Thammasathan Foundation responded to the incident on a footpath along Pattaya Sai Sam Road at around 10.30pm. The scene was near a construction site adjacent to Soi Chaloem Prakiat 9.

Upon arrival, the rescue team found the South Korean man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, sitting with a bloody wound to his face. Blood was also visible on the footpath. The rescuers administered first aid before rushing him to Mueang Pattaya Hospital.

A food vendor who witnessed the incident, 27 year old Thanaphat, told rescuers and Channel 7 journalists that the injury was caused by a steel plate, which was placed above a pile of bricks to shield them from the rain. These items belonged to a nearby construction site.

Related Articles

According to the vendor, the South Korean man was using his mobile phone while walking on the footpath and did not notice the plate. He reportedly walked into it, resulting in a deep cut to his face.

South Korean man injured by steel plate on Pattaya footpath
Photo via Facebook/ รักสยาม นิวส์

Channel 7 reported that the construction workers had placed the equipment illegally on the public footpath.

Thanaphat said she was shocked by the amount of blood flowing from the man’s wound. She and others quickly attempted to clean the wound with water and used gauze to stem the bleeding.

In a video shared by the witness, the injured man is seen sitting on the footpath and holding gauze to his wound to stop the bleeding.

Steel plate cuts South Korean man's face
Photo via YouTube/ ข่าวมื้อนี่

Following the incident, concerned locals tied a brightly coloured plastic bag to the steel sheet as a warning for other pedestrians.

Similar incidents and injuries caused by a reckless construction project were reported on Rama II Road. Three weeks ago, a Thai pickup driver was killed by a falling cement block in a similar incident. The hospital also administered the wrong blood type, which led to his death.

Latest Thailand News
Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns Thailand News

Ayutthaya high-speed rail plans raise UNESCO heritage concerns

23 seconds ago
South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath Thailand News

South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

13 minutes ago
Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria Thailand News

Thai Finance Ministry to ease debt relief criteria

37 minutes ago
Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role Crime News

Suspects surrender over Thai office building collapse, claim limited role

44 minutes ago
Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya Thailand News

Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya

56 minutes ago
Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured Road deaths

Tragic collision on Rama 2 Road leaves one dead, one injured

1 hour ago
Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes Thailand News

Claw machine crackdown in Thailand targets student routes

1 hour ago
Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack Crime News

Man arrested after decade on the run for machete attack

1 hour ago
Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket Phuket News

Thailand launches first leopard shark rewilding project in Phuket

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in truck crash in Bang Pakong

3 hours ago
Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him Pattaya News

Pattaya app-based taxi rider punches Indian man for groping him

3 hours ago
Petition planned to halt Senate&#8217;s appointment powers amid election probe Thailand News

Petition planned to halt Senate’s appointment powers amid election probe

3 hours ago
Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault Crime News

Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault

3 hours ago
Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video) Crime News

Woman reclaims missing car after spotting it on road (video)

3 hours ago
Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash Thailand News

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

3 hours ago
Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally hit by car while crossing road in Samut Songkhram

3 hours ago
Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces Crime News

Body found in barrel at reservoir near three Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy Crime News

Three dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting tragedy

4 hours ago
Thailand plans e-commerce laws to curb foreign dominance Business News

Thailand plans e-commerce laws to curb foreign dominance

4 hours ago
Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash Road deaths

Local politician and wife killed in tragic Trang motorcycle crash

4 hours ago
Nonthaburi canal walkway subsidence raises safety concerns Thailand News

Nonthaburi canal walkway subsidence raises safety concerns

4 hours ago
Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort Thailand News

Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort

4 hours ago
Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home Thailand News

Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home

4 hours ago
Lightning strike in Udon Thani claims two lives Thailand News

Lightning strike in Udon Thani claims two lives

5 hours ago
Thai Airways&#8217; comeback plan takes flight Aviation News

Thai Airways’ comeback plan takes flight

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin13 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 19, 2025
85 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

3 hours ago
Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort

Indian man found dead after going missing from Koh Samet resort

4 hours ago
Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

2 days ago
British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya

British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x