South Korean man cut on face by steel plate on Pattaya footpath

A South Korean man sustained a serious facial injury yesterday, May 18, in Pattaya, after he accidentally walked into a protruding piece of a galvanised steel plate on a footpath, illegally placed by a nearby construction site.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Thammasathan Foundation responded to the incident on a footpath along Pattaya Sai Sam Road at around 10.30pm. The scene was near a construction site adjacent to Soi Chaloem Prakiat 9.

Upon arrival, the rescue team found the South Korean man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, sitting with a bloody wound to his face. Blood was also visible on the footpath. The rescuers administered first aid before rushing him to Mueang Pattaya Hospital.

A food vendor who witnessed the incident, 27 year old Thanaphat, told rescuers and Channel 7 journalists that the injury was caused by a steel plate, which was placed above a pile of bricks to shield them from the rain. These items belonged to a nearby construction site.

According to the vendor, the South Korean man was using his mobile phone while walking on the footpath and did not notice the plate. He reportedly walked into it, resulting in a deep cut to his face.

Channel 7 reported that the construction workers had placed the equipment illegally on the public footpath.

Thanaphat said she was shocked by the amount of blood flowing from the man’s wound. She and others quickly attempted to clean the wound with water and used gauze to stem the bleeding.

In a video shared by the witness, the injured man is seen sitting on the footpath and holding gauze to his wound to stop the bleeding.

Following the incident, concerned locals tied a brightly coloured plastic bag to the steel sheet as a warning for other pedestrians.

Similar incidents and injuries caused by a reckless construction project were reported on Rama II Road. Three weeks ago, a Thai pickup driver was killed by a falling cement block in a similar incident. The hospital also administered the wrong blood type, which led to his death.