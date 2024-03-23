Songkran festival in Chiang Mai to draw in millions of tourists

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Anticipation builds as the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai, set to span 10 days, is projected to pull in millions of tourists, raking in an estimated 20 billion baht in revenue.

This year’s observance of the festival, scheduled from April 7 to 17, is particularly special as it not only seeks to uphold the local Lanna culture but also marks the city’s 728th anniversary, shared Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, Weerapong Rithrod, and the city’s Mayor, Assanee Buranupakorn.

This year’s celebration stands apart from previous ones as the festival has recently been added to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list. Additionally, the Ministry of Culture has chosen the province as one of the five with the most iconic cultures and traditions. The festival will be a harmonious mix of cultural preservation and modern Songkran enjoyment activities, added Weerapong.

Assanee emphasised that, alongside the preservation of cultures and traditions, the festival also aims to provide a significant boost to the province’s economy and tourism. He foresees the event attracting millions of domestic and international tourists to the province.

Yet, not all is rosy. Paisarn Sukjarean, president of the Thai Hotels Association’s Upper Northern Chapter, shared that while foreign tourists have begun reserving hotel rooms in Chiang Mai, there has been a slower uptake among local tourists, possibly due to the prevailing air pollution in the province.

Nonetheless, he remains optimistic, expecting a surge in local bookings as the festival nears. Smaller hotels and those within the three-to-four-star range are likely to be filled by Thai tourists, he expressed, with a confidence that 60% of hotel rooms will be occupied, reported Bangkok Post.

To ensure the safety and security of festival-goers, preparations are underway by the Provincial police to deploy 1,500 officers in the Chiang Mai city area, while an additional 3,000 officers will be assigned to cover the entire province.

In related news, Chiang Mai recently ascended to an undesirable top spot on the global stage as it experiences severe air pollution, making it the most polluted city in the world. The air quality in this northern Thai city has reached levels that pose significant health risks due to the pervasive spread of PM2.5 particles.