Chiang Mai crowned world’s most polluted as smog crisis worsens

Chiang Mai recently ascended to an undesirable top spot on the global stage as it experiences severe air pollution, making it the most polluted city in the world. The air quality in this northern Thai city has reached levels that pose significant health risks due to the pervasive spread of PM2.5 particles.

At 3am today, March 15, the air quality index (AQI) in Chiang Mai was measured at 203 US AQ

I by Iqair.com, a global air quality reporting website. This level far exceeds the threshold considered safe for public health and is indicative of the severe pollution enveloping the city. The measurement catapulted Chiang Mai to the number one rank among the world’s largest polluted cities.

The day before, on March 14, the city was shrouded in thick smog caused by wildfires, which contributed heavily to the hazardous air quality levels. The smog persisted throughout the day, and air quality measurements revealed indices that far surpassed standard values, affecting the health of residents and visitors alike.

Northern Thailand, particularly Chiang Mai, grapples with severe air pollution. Particulate matter PM2.5 levels surpassed safety standards in 46 provinces, prompting widespread health warnings and advisories urging residents to curtail outdoor activities. Elevated PM2.5 concentrations were evident across various regions, with northern provinces registering particularly high levels ranging from 53.0 to 169.7 micrograms per cubic metre.

Central and western regions also reported above-standard levels, while the eastern region maintained relatively better air quality. Despite only one area in the southern region exceeding standards, Bangkok and its vicinity exhibited multiple areas with unacceptable air quality, reported KhaoSod.

A resident in Lampang measured PM2.5 levels at an alarming 600 microgrammes per cubic metre, highlighting the severity of the situation. Health advisories emphasised precautions such as limiting outdoor exposure and using protective equipment, particularly in areas with significant health impacts.

IQAir’s tracking confirmed Chiang Mai’s poor air quality, underscoring the pressing need to address pollution concerns effectively.