So who are these Thai students, and what are the protests about? | The Thaiger

So who are these Thai students, and what are the protests about?
What’s behind all the protests in Thailand right now? What are the protesters demanding? Who are they?
Since August, an organic, mostly young Thais, political movement has been building. It’s different from every other protest movement in the past. The people attending the rallies don’t really align themselves, or identify with, the past political factions. They’re not red shirts or yellow shirts. They are new and claim they’re seeking key changes to Thailand’s political system and the role and powers of the Head of State.
What are their demands?
In a 10 point manifesto read out for the first time on August 10, they demanded the standing down of the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the dissolution of the Thai parliament, a new constitution to replace the 2017 Thai Charter, police to stop “harassing” them, and curbs on the powers of the Thai monarch. They claim the election was “fudged” (our interpretation of their words) and that the selection of the Thai PM by the Thai parliament was invalid.
Are their demands realistic?
It is unlikely that the current government would entertain any of the demands as it would result in their loss of “power”.
Who are the protesters?
They are mostly students with an average age well under 25 years old. The two largest groups call themselves the Free Youth Movement and the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration.
Beyond that, it’s sort of complicated. There are other splinter groups pushing this and that issue including LGBT and women’s rights groups. But they are all united in the main thrust of central demands. The current protest phenomenon has also reached into secondary school classes with the Bad Student movement, which has seen the defiant raising of the 3 finger salute by previously compliant Thai school students during the morning assembly, flag raising and singing of the national anthem.
As a new generation of Thais, they also have little fear in raising “uncomfortable” issues that limited the previous generations of Thais. They’re the first protest movement to publicly utter the “unutterable” and openly criticise the role of the Thai monarch
What are their tactics?
So far the protesters have remained peaceful during the rallies, except for a few minor scuffles with police. Their main advantage is their youth, their weaponising of social media, their consistent, and relentless, demands and their resolve. In the latest round of cat-and-mouse protest games with police, the protesters have shown that are able to keep one step ahead of officials and can switch their tactics and locations in moments.
There’s also lots of them and have no problems in attracting rally crowds of 30,000+
How has the Prayut government responded?
The Thai PM had made it clear that he wanted to avoid violence at all costs in the past few months of student protests. But when a royal motorcade headed into a throng of protesters on Wednesday, the situation changed quickly and a State of Emergency was enacted less than 12 hours later.
How, or why, the motorcade was allowed to take a route straight into the path of an announced protest is up for debate, but the royalist prime minister saw the “interaction” as a bridge too far.
The government imposed a State of Emergency that bans gatherings of more than 5 people anywhere in Bangkok. It also forbids publication of posts, news or online information “that could harm national security”. It also allows police to arrest anyone linked to the protests and secure “any area” it deems necessary. That State of Emergency will last until November 14, unless the proclamation is extended.
Does it have anything to do with the Covid-19 pandemic?
No. The changes demanded by the protesters have been welling up for many years, long before the Covid-19 pandemic happened.
What reforms to the Thai monarchy are the protesters seeking?
Protesters are demanding a reverse in HM the King’s revised constitutional powers, which were put in place in 2017.
The activists say that the newly acquired powers are a wind back of the changes from Siam to Thailand in 1932 when the absolute powers of the monarch were removed by a new constitutional monarchy enshrining representative democracy (the country was formerly renamed on June 23, 1939). The protesters claim the monarchy is now “too close” to the Thai army and argue that this relationship is undermining Thailand’s democracy.
The protesters want HM the King to relinquish the additional controls he reclaimed over the palace fortune estimated to be in the vicinity of 30 billion dollars. He also took direct control over 3 battalions of the Thai army.
They’re also angry because HM the King endorsed PM Prayut and the Palang Pracharat party’s election and stitched-together coalition after the March 24, 2019 election. Opposition figures claim the election was “fudged” by using legal over-reach to cancel the votes of opposition MPs and disband parties.
Finally, protesters say that the Thai King spends most of the year in Bavaria in Germany, and point to his alleged extravagant lifestyle.
What’s the lèse majesté laws?
The lèse majesté laws are a draconian set of laws that prevent criticising or insulting the Thai monarch or royal family. Infringing the laws can result in a 15 year prison sentence. The monarchy is protected by Section 112 of the Thai Penal Code.
Has the palace or monarch made any comment about the current situation?
No
How do the lèse majesté laws work in practice?
In June, PM Prayut announced that the lèse majesté law would no longer be applied on the express wishes of His Majesty. But there has never been an official comment relating to this from the Palace.
But the police have still arrested and charged Thais for anti-monarchy or anti-King comments on social media by applying the Computer Crimes Act and laws relating to Sedition.
How can the Thai government resolve the current protest crisis?
OPINION
The Thai Government has no easy way out of the current protest situation.
Over the past months an organic, mostly young Thais, political movement has been building. It’s different from every protest movement in the past. The people attending the rallies don’t really align themselves or identify with the past political factions. They’re not red shirts or yellow shirts. They are new and say they’re seeking key changes to Thailand’s political system and the role of the Head of State.
Their demands – the standing down of the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the dissolution of the Thai parliament, a new constitution to replace the 2017 Thai Charter and curbs on the powers of the Thai monarch – are unlikely to be met by the current government.
The protester’s 10-point manifesto, outlining their demands, pits them against a quasi-democratic government that includes many of the faces from its predecessor, the National Councilfor Peace and Order that removed the elected Shinawatra government in 2014 in a military coup. The leader of the coup, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, is now the prime minister, elected by a parliamentary majority. The entire upper house of the Thai parliament were hand-picked by the PM and NCPO, so a parliamentary majority is merely a formality.
There is no way the ruling government will concede to any of the demands of the protesters. They’re not going to simply step aside and hand over the levers of power to opposition parties. Whilst promising to convene an enquiry into constitutional reform last month, the parliament was unable to get the votes necessary and recommended a postponement. A postponement to an enquiry… blah, blah.
Thai politics has proved to be brutal over the past five decades with countless coups, periods of political instability, violent crackdowns on dissent and a 2017 constitution that guarantees that the status quo can continue, without the usual checks and balances in a modern parliamentary system.
But something else has changed this time.
The protesters are young and proving resilient and clever. There’s also lots of them.
Their defiance to the status quo has shocked the elite establishment. Everything is now being questioned, including the previously revered position of the Thai monarchy.
Just recall scenes over the past week…
• A royal motorcade driving right through the middle of a protest with protesters standing defiantly, metres away from the occupants of the yellow Rolls Royce, displaying the 3 finger symbol and shouting “our taxes”.
• People deciding to remain seated during the playing of the Royal Anthem which precedes all movies in Thailand.
• Usually compliant young Thai secondary school children displaying the 3 finger salute during the compulsory 8am school assembly and flag raising.
Even the public uttering of demands to change the role of the Head of State in Thailand were unheard of before this August.
Now, the genie is out of the bottle. What has been said cannot be unsaid and the young are now speaking about the issues openly. They’ve been emboldened by a government completely blindsided by the development and not knowing how to react to this new student-based voice. The only reaction has been the usual brute force.
Speaking to a young policeman, off the record, this morning. I asked how the younger members of the Thai police force felt when commanded to crackdown on their fellow young Thais. He said that there was a growing level of “unease” in the police and that it was getting more difficult to put their personal feelings to the side and act on the orders of their superiors.
The key problem now is that the young protesters face the Thai government and Army who are not adept at the skills of politics or negotiation. Chalk and cheese. Their upbringings are different, their experiences are different. The young say their seeking democratic reform. The establishment are trying to protest the status quo and the privileges they enjoy.
There is little room for negotiation.
The only way forward for the government will be crackdowns, curfews and brute force, most of which will attract almost universal condemnation from other governments and onlookers.
Simply, and starkly, the government are in a lose/lose situation. There is no way they can extract a ‘win’ out this situation. To force a brutal crackdown on young, unarmed protesters will make them pariahs in a world of modern civilised governments. To do nothing, and allow the protest movement to fester and grow, will simply push their final demise a bit further down the road.
The only way out, to save face and diffuse the situation, would be to call an election. But with the current parliamentary set-up, the odds are stacked in favour of the current rulers to seize back power, again. Do you really think the Senators will step in to force a new election? Sack the PM? By precipitating the writing of a new constitution they would be effectively doing themselves out of a cushy, paid job. It won’t happen.
Everyone wants a peaceful resolution to this current situation but the stakes are high, and sustainable, realistic solutions are thin on the ground.
Saturday night protests around Bangkok end peacefully
Four different locations, between 15,000 – 20,000 protesters, all ending peacefully. Police were not far away from any of the gatherings but a clear message has come from the top to avoid another violent display like Friday night at the Pathumwan intersection in Bangkok’s central shopping district.
Police and government officials tried to short-circuit the protesters plans early yesterday afternoon by shutting down large chunks of the mass transit system – the Sukhumvit Line and the Airport Link, even parts of the MRT. Later they closed down the whole system in a blunt, but useless, tactic to try and stop the protest gatherings.
Their aim was to remove the means of transport available to the protesters to get to the venues. Their tactic had the effect of removing the popular mode of transport to all Bangkokians and did nothing to prevent protesters from getting to their protest locations.
Participants, of course, made their way to 3 other protest locations announced just after 3pm. Without the BTS they still had a myriad other means of getting to the rally positions, and they did. Rally organisers announced they would finish the rallies at 8pm. Most of the city’s transport routes resumed normal services between 8.30-9pm.
Police didn’t intervene at any of the protest locations.
The main gatherings were in Udom Suk, with a march to Bang Na (south east of the main city centre on the banks of the Chon Phraya), Wong Wian Yai (in Thonburi along the BTS line) and Lat Phrao (north east of the city centre). Other gatherings emerged at Sam Yan, Asok and Phaya Thai. There were also gatherings in other provinces, including Chiang Mai and Chon Buri (Pattaya), and smaller gatherings elsewhere.
It was an afternoon of cat and mouse with the protesters completely outmanuovering the police. Police secured the Victory Monument area, and later around the Asok BTS, but the protesters were never at Victory Monument and had moved on from Asok by the time they arrived.
In Lat Phrao, one of the largest gatherings, protesters were well prepared for another assault by riot police and handed out safety hard hats, goggles and raincoats. But the crackdown never came and the rally-goers dispersed of their own accord around 8.30pm.
The government is coming under heavy criticism after ordering riot police to bring an end to Friday night’s peaceful assembly at Pathumwan intersection in central Bangkok. Among a host of others, national artist Suchart Sawatsri and activist Nuttaa Mahattana, have joined the chorus of voices urging the Thai PM to stop using violence against the student-led protest movement.
Chulalongkorn economist Narong Petchprasert stated that there were two groups that disagreed with each other on the role of the monarchy… one wants to maintain the status quo and the other wants reform… while the third party aims to exploit the conflict between them to gain power and wealth, according to Nation Thailand.
The office of student council of Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University also released a statement saying that it doesn’t support violence by the government against the people, adding no violence should happen in society.
Greenpeace Thailand issued a statement that it “condemns the violent crackdown on a peaceful demonstration”.
“People have the right to perform non-violent protests, which are a fundamental human right. Greenpeace calls on the Thai government to stop the violence and unjustified action now”.
Across the landscape of social media there has been little support for the Thai PM and the police’ handling of the protests. The trending tags on social media have all been versions of demands for the Thai PM to stand down and a call for no more coups.
From his side PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has said he wouldn’t rule out a general curfew if the protests continued. He announced a State of Emergency on Thursday morning at 4am that prevented gatherings of more than 5 people with warnings about posting and sharing of information online that “could adversely affect national security”. The warnings were aimed at Thai citizens and the media.
Human Rights Watch have also sent an open letter to the Thai government condemning their crackdown on students and using weapons against peaceful protesters. The Pm has publicly backed up his Police Chief who claimed that the use of the batons and water cannons on Friday night was within “international laws”. But Human Rights Watch disagreed.
Under the 2020 United Nations guidance on less-lethal weapons in law enforcement, “Water cannon should only be used in situations of serious public disorder where there is a significant likelihood of loss of life, serious injury or the widespread destruction of property.” In addition, water cannon should “not target a jet of water at an individual or group of persons at short range owing to the risk of causing permanent blindness or secondary injuries if persons are propelled energetically by the water jet.”
In Pattaya, Chon Buri, there were several prominent pro-democracy protests in two locations. Protesters gathered around the Bali Hai Pier, then to the Pattaya City Police Station after being told by police that they were breaking the law.
In Chiang Mai there was a large and peaceful gathering at the Chiang Mai University. Police didn’t become involved in that meeting.
Protesters gathering at Pattaya – Phakchira Sittiwong
Protest gathering outside the Chiang Mai University
Protests continue at 5 locations around Bangkok this evening – VIDEO
With the latest announcement from protesters about a new round of protests today, from 4pm, Police scrambled their resources to try and second guess the locations. Whilst the protesters are out-gunned by brute force and equipment, they remain nimble, digitally connected and committed to continue the latest round of protests, defying demand from the police that they are breaking the law. There’s also a lot more of them.
The Thai Government and police are now in the difficult situation of trying to defend their crackdown and heavy-handed oppression of largely peaceful anti-government protests, albeit attracting up to 30,000 people and bringing some sections of the city to a stop. The sight of riot police pushing into a group of unarmed 18 – 30 year old protesters doesn’t play out well on international media. The images from last night have been screened around the world with around 30-50 live Facebook streams alone.
This afternoon the pro-democracy protesters assembled at 5 different locations, including BTS Skytrain stations and prominent traffic intersections. The government closed down the Sukhumvit BTS Line and the Airport Link to try and prevent protesters from travelling to the stations. They also closed down the Victory Monument where they though protesters were going to gather, but no one turned up.
Protesters were told, through an increasingly sophisticated use of social media and messaging systems, to go to the nearest of 5 BTS stations and other prominent locations…
1. Lat Phrao Intersection
2. Wongwian Yai
3. Udomsuk marching to Bangna intersection
4. BTS Asoke
5. Sam Yan Mitr Town
The locations were confirmed at 3.10pm, scrambling the police to try and bolster security around the venues and intervene.
Groups of protesters headed to the mini-rallies at the 5 locations, the largest group headed to Lat Phrao, where an estimated 2,500 gathered. There was another 1,000 assembled at Bang Na intersection. There was also a spontaneous gathering around the Ramkhumhang Airport Link station.
The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration also arranged simultaneous rallies from 4pm in Ubon Thani, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Sawan, Kalasin, Uttaradit, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Pattaya, Nakhon Pathom, Sakon Nakhon, Khon Kaen and Songkhla, Phayao, Trang, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima and Surin.
ยังมีการชุมนุมที่อุดมสุข ผู้ชุมนุมเคลื่อนย้ายจากแยกบางนาไปที่อุดมสุข!－#ม็อบ17ตุลา#17ตุลาไปม็อบ
Posted by เยาวชนปลดแอก － Free YOUTH on Saturday, 17 October 2020
Protest at Udomsuk – Live stream from Free Youth
Police ended up shutting half of Bangkok’s BTS and skytrain system in anticipation of, well, whatever was going to happen. But in the end the protesters only gathered at one of the stations. The police have made it clear that they are prepared to close down the city, if necessary, to prevent the protesters from gathering.
Police shut down all stations on the Airport Rail Link from Phaya Thai to Suvarnabhumi and blocked access to Victory Monument and the Asoke intersection, 2 of the cities busiest. Police noted that, strategically, the inconveniencing of Bangkokians, as the police chase the protesters around the city, can be blamed on the rallies and the protest organisers.
Last night, after police sealed off the Ratchaprasong intersection, where it was thought the protesters would assemble, the protest organisers quickly shifted to the Pathumwan intersection, where, some 2 hours later police would intervene with riot police and high-power water cannons to remove the crowd of 3,000+
Police spokesman Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong has reiterated the police’ determination to enforce the new State of Emergency, introduced in the early hours of Thursday morning. He also defended the use of the high-powered water cannons last night.
Grim Thinker
October 18, 2020 at 4:05 pm
In the year 2020 – everything is related to the covid 19 economic lockdown. It is a hostage type situation and young peoples dreams of travelling, working, creating buisnesses and saving are calously put on indefinate hiatus. The psychological effect alone is massive.