Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand

Snitching on your local parking space hogger could earn you 5,000 baht, according to Thailand‘s Department of Public Relations (PRD).

Cones, tyres, bicycles, plant pots and chairs are commonly seen blocking parking spaces on the streets of Thailand’s urban areas. People either want to save the parking space for themselves or simply don’t want others to park outside their property.

Blocking a parking space on the road is illegal and punishable by a 10,000 baht fine, according to Thailand’s Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country Act (1992).

Not only does the government warn you against blocking spaces, but also encourages you to snitch on anyone who does. The 10,000 baht paid by the offender is to be shared 50/50 between the officers who make the arrest and the informant who provides evidence of the crime.

The Department of Public Relations (PRD) posted on Facebook on Wednesday…

“Blocking a parking space is punishable by a 10,000 baht fine.

“In an era when parking spaces are more rare than gold, people want to reserve parking spaces. But did you know? Blocking a parking space using people or objects is against the law, and offenders found guilty of the crime will be fined 10,000 baht.

“Not only this but the fine will be shared between the investigating officers and the informant who provides photos or videos evidencing the crime.”

SOURCE: PRD

