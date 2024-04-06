Sleepy driver fatally collides with highway truck in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A van driver lost his life after he reportedly fell asleep while driving and consequently collided with a highway truck on Thursday afternoon in Pattaya. The incident was promptly reported to Bang Lamung Police Station at around 1.30pm.

The accident transpired on an overpass in the Nong Manao area, nestled within the Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri province. Police and rescue workers rushed to the accident scene, where they discovered a severely damaged grey Toyota van. The van had crashed into a six-wheel truck, causing significant damage.

Within the crushed confines of the vehicle, rescue workers discovered the lifeless body of the van driver, later identified as 39 year old Suthiphon Ketmak. Suthiphon had sustained severe, fatal injuries, including a broken neck and a damaged right eyebrow. His body was found in the driver’s seat, leading to the conclusion that he died on impact. Rescue workers had to employ cutting equipment to extricate the body from the wreckage.

Sopon Chokprasopsert, a 30 year old man who was operating the six-wheel truck, was left in a state of shock. He explained to the police that he was trailing a road sweeper on the overpass, with his emergency lights switched on, when the van abruptly crashed into the rear of his truck. Immediately after the accident, he contacted the police to report the incident.

The initial assessment by the police pointed towards the van driver falling asleep at the wheel, leading to the fatal collision. The truck driver and other witnesses were subsequently escorted to the police station for an in-depth questioning to piece together the sequence of events, reported Pattaya News.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was transported to Bang Lamung Hospital, where it was handed over to the grieving relatives for religious ceremonies.

