Effects of cannabis on cannabinoid receptors

Photo via: cottonbro studio from pexels.com

Have you ever been curious why some novice cannabis users experience no effects? The captivating science of cannabinoids and their interaction with our body’s system provides the answer. Current studies indicate that small quantities of cannabinoids from cannabis can stimulate the body to generate more endocannabinoids and construct additional cannabinoid receptors. This remarkable occurrence is merely the beginning when it comes to comprehending the intricate interaction between cannabis and our physical systems.

Cannabis sativa, traditionally known as marijuana, has been included in both leisure and medicinal practices for generations. The central psychoactive component, Δ9tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), along with artificial and inherent cannabinoids, establishes a connection with our bodies via the endocannabinoid system. This system, composed of cannabinoid receptors and enzymes accountable for cannabinoid biogenesis and degradation, holds a particular interest for potential therapeutic uses.

Overview of cannabinoid receptors

Cannabinoid receptors hold significant roles within the endocannabinoid system (ECS), overseeing essential physiological functions such as mood modulation, pain perception, and memory functionality. Cannabis, a historically medicinal plant, naturally comprises chemical substances recognised as cannabinoids, which maintain the capacity to connect with these receptors.

CB1 receptors

CB1 receptors, primarily located within the central nervous system (CNS), significantly contribute to cognitive functions and pain perception. Particularly, they impact aspects such as memory deficiencies and neurodegenerative diseases. Further, CB1 receptor activities are subject to sophisticated receptor signalling and trafficking elements, inclusive of non-traditional pathways facilitated by β-arrestins. Consequently, this typically leads to functional selectivity and ligand bias.

CB2 receptors

CB2 receptors are your friends in your immune system cells and peripheral tissues, they are hard workers that help with things like immune suppression and putting a pause on inflammation. Now, cannabinoids, which come from cannabis, can chat with these CB2 receptors, which could potentially give us some really cool health benefits, like protection against those nasty Aβ toxins you hear about in Alzheimer’s.

We need to double-check and do more homework on these findings, just to be cute and make sure these cannabinoids are safe and effective. As promising as these tips are, we need more tests and trials before we go full steam ahead.

Effects of cannabis on cannabinoid receptors

It offers a definite comprehension of how cannabis impacts central systems like the central nervous system and immune function.

“Understanding how cannabinoids interact with our body is essential for dispensaries to offer products that maximize benefits while minimizing risks.” – All Time High

Impact on the central nervous system

Cannabis houses potent active cannabinoids such as Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which function as essential activators for cannabinoid receptors. The cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB1R) is largely located in the central nervous system (CNS). Significant research shows that crucial enzymes, diacylglycerol lipase (DGLα) and phospholipase D (PLD) – ignite endogenous ligands. These ligands provoke the CB1 receptor within the CNS, leading to the control of adenylate cyclase activity, curbing cAMP accumulation, and managing other cellular activities.

Grasping the complexity of a critical system like the CNS is crucial. The cannabinoids derived from cannabis directly engage with this system, bolstering the role of its elements. Indeed, the narrow-focused direct interaction uncovers its prospective therapeutic advantages.

Consequences for immune function

Cannabinoids derived from cannabis significantly influence our immune system’s operations. The cannabinoid receptors, particularly the CB2R, the second type of receptor, permeate extensively throughout the immune system. The potential outcome of cannabinoids interacting with these receptors could result in the modulation of immune responses.

In short, cannabinoids interact distinctly with our immune function, necessitating further research to fully comprehend this intricate relationship. While prospects for immune modulation might appear encouraging, a holistic comprehension of these effects could unveil additional therapeutic applications for cannabinoids.

Therapeutic potential of cannabis

Scientific studies indicate that cannabis, particularly its active cannabinoids, substantially aids in neuroprotection and immune modulation. This insight presents prospective therapeutic options for an array of health conditions, primarily those associated with neurological disorders and immune-related diseases.

Treating neurological disorders

The action of cannabis primarily centres on the cannabinoid receptors, most significantly the CB1 receptor found within the central nervous system (CNS), which actively moderates the mechanism of neurotransmitter release. This CB1 receptor correlation potentially aids in battling neurologic ailments including epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. Evidence was found in one research study that Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC), a core cannabinoid compound inherent in cannabis, was able to hinder the progression of the cell cycle for human breast cancer cells by way of managing and treating disorders.

Applications in immune-related conditions

On the other side, the CB2 receptor, mainly located in immune cells, interacts with cannabinoids present in cannabis. This interaction modulates the immune response, presenting potential applications in immune-related conditions like inflammation, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. For instance, cannabinoids induce cancer cell proliferation via tumour necrosis factor alpha-converting enzyme (TACE/ADAM17)-mediated transactivation of the epidermal growth factor receptor. These instances demonstrate the untapped therapeutic potential of Cannabis. Further controlled studies can validate these potentials and help open new doors to effective treatments.

Risks and side effects

The endocannabinoid system remains an intriguing target for the development of new therapeutic drugs. Researchers often explore tactics to block THC’s abuse-related implications within this biological system. Consider, for instance, the employment of naltrexone in managing opioid use disorder. It’s an antagonist approach utilised frequently, but paradoxically, a competitive CB1 antagonist isn’t an apt remedy for cannabis use disorder.

Investigations into Rimonabant—another orthosteric CB1 antagonist—showed an ability to mitigate cannabis’s abuse-oriented effects. Yet, regular administration brought about severe psychiatric adverse outcomes such as depression, anxiety, and even suicidality. This information suggests a significant role of endocannabinoids in mood regulation. Blocking the CB1 receptor using a competitive antagonist seems to introduce perilous risks.

Published studies document the corrective and palliative abilities of cannabinoids in relation to cancer. Yet, it’s critical to keep abreast of the complex and occasionally severe side effects that accompany cannabinoid-based treatments. The potential of cannabinoids as anti-cancer agents has been substantially explored, including studies aimed at implementing cannabinoids as anti-tumour drugs. However, cannabis-induced modulation of the immune system via CB2 receptors brings forth a set of distinct challenges and risks.

You can also check out for how long the effects of cannabis stay in your body, As the CBD market is predicted to exceed the US$20 billion mark by 2024, understanding the lasting effect and influence of its residual compounds in your body is undeniably essential. Whether you occasionally consume cannabis or consider CBD for its healthful impact, this information is beneficial.