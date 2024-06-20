Sky-high opportunities: Vietjet Thailand holds recruitment event

This year’s Sky Career Festival, an annual extravaganza since 2018, saw the launch of Vietjet Thailand’s groundbreaking Major Cadet Pilot Training Programme. Over 10,000 eager attendees flocked to explore diverse career paths in the airline industry. From pilots and cabin crew to engineers, safety and security personnel, and commercial staff, the event showcased a range of roles within Vietjet Thailand.

Attendees were treated to a variety of activities, including panel discussions with industry professionals and career experts, interactive games with enticing prizes, and lively performances. These activities provided an exciting and informative backdrop for the festival, making it a memorable experience for all.

In a significant highlight, Vietjet Thailand inked a partnership agreement with Bangkok Aviation Center Public Company and RMIT University’s Aviation Academy in Victoria, Australia.

This strategic alliance signifies the start of the Major Cadet Pilot Training Program, aimed at cultivating the next generation of skilled pilots through comprehensive training and development opportunities. Festival-goers had the exclusive chance to learn about this programme and how it can help them soar towards their aviation dreams.

Woranate Laprabang, CEO of Vietjet Thailand expressed that this is the airline company’s largest job event over the last six years, reflecting its commitment to growth and innovation, reported TTG Asia.

“We are thrilled to offer not just various job positions, but also meaningful career paths in the aviation industry. As we expand our flight network and capacity to meet rising travel demands, we invite new talents to join us and foster a dynamic environment where talent and passion can soar.”

In related news, Thai Vietjet is making waves with an irresistible promotion, offering zero-fare tickets on all domestic and international flights from Thailand.