6 year old Thai boy stuns with self-taught Lord Ganesha rituals and prayers (video)

A six year old Thai prodigy, known as “Nong Flute,” can recite the mantras and conduct the puja ceremony to worship Lord Ganesha, all self-taught. His parents revealed that they never imparted these teachings to him.

This extraordinary tale starts with a TikTok user @superjeeb who posted a video showing the six year old conducting a fire ceremony, offering tributes and inviting Lord Ganesha for worship at their home. The caption reads…

“Astounding! Nong Flute, six years old, can conduct the Ganesha puja ceremony.”



As of lately, the clip has amassed 1.5 million views.

Other clips of the young follower include one which shows Nong Flute reciting prayers and performing a bathing ceremony for Ganesha. His rituals were consistent with traditional practices. Another video showed Nong Flute conducting a ceremony with renowned fortune-teller Chiang Pannawit.

Reporters yesterday visited Nong Flute’s home in Chedi Hak village, Mueang district, Ratchaburi province. They met 35 year old Passakorn Pisesprasarnkul, Nong Flute’s father, 40 year old Nawaporn Piseprasarnkul, his mother, and Nong Flute himself. Nong Flute attends first grade at the Municipal Demonstration School Ratchaburi.

The six year old boy led the reporters to his prayer room dedicated to the veneration of Lord Ganesha. This room was formerly used to store toys and miscellaneous items and was prepared by Nong Flute who faithfully showcased his abilities.

His prepared ceremony comprised reciting prayers, blowing a horn, offering and fire ceremonies, pleasing Lord Ganesha, and singing all hymns in praise. Additionally, all worship items were arranged beautifully by Nong Flute.

He revealed he could pray and worship Lord Ganesha since he was five and was introduced to it when his father took him to the temple. After seeing an attractive idol of Ganesha, he felt inclined to know more about it. He learned prayers by watching YouTube, and repeating them until he learned them perfectly, reported Sanook.

The first time he worshipped Ganesha was with a picture from a calendar, which was illustrated by the famous children’s illustrator, Phupha. He placed it on a table while his mother was bathing. He peacefully sat alone, reciting prayers.

According to his parents, Nong Flute was born after many years of marriage when they were 32 years old. After many failed attempts at conception, they were advised to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Soon after, they discovered that they were expecting Nong Flute, a healthy and strong child.

When he was five, a family friend inquired if they had asked for a child from anywhere, suggesting they should take him for acknowledgement and Thanksgiving. He then earnestly requested his parents to set up a prayer room. They supported his keen interest and believe it offers learning experiences for him.

Having become a disciple of well-known fortune-teller Chiang Pannawit, Nong Flute had several opportunities to participate in ceremonies, earning Chiang’s confidence in him as a future promoter of Lord Ganesha’s faith.

Rapeewit Jiramitmongkol a 17 year old Ratchaburi native, and the globally acclaimed winner of an international owl festival drawing competition, after listening to Nong Flute’s recital, remarked that his chants were in line with the authentic Sanskrit version and found his abilities astounding for such a tender age.

Finally, he recited the prayer, honouring Lord Ganesha at his home, impressing everyone with his skills.