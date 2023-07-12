Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resigns from party and exits politics

Photo via Facebook/ พรรครวมไทยสร้างชาติ United Thai Nation Party

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha, yesterday announced that he is resigning from the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party and stepping out of the political arena for good.

The official Facebook account of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, also known as the United Thai Nation Party, posted the resignation announcement of PM Prayut at about 4pm yesterday. In the announcement, the 69 year old politician and army general said he was not only stepping down from the party but leaving Thai politics altogether.

Prayut expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the 4,766,408 votes he received in the recent election. These votes led to 36 candidates from the party securing seats as Members of Parliament (MPs). He emphasised that these numbers were significant for a new political party.

Prayut then reflected on his nine-year tenure as prime minister…

“I believe that everybody realises that I worked hard and dedicated all of my efforts to the protection of the nation, religion, the royal family, and the benefits of all beloved Thai residents. All of the efforts now resulted in the strength of the country in several aspects which many concrete results can prove. The country was secure and peaceful.”

In his concluding statement, Prayut officially announced his resignation to the public. He said…

“From now on, I would like to withdraw from all of the political processes by resigning from the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party. I wish the party leader, managing committee, and other members to carry on the political activities with the party’s strong ideology to protect the nation, religion, and the king together with taking care of the Thai residents. I hope all of the residents will continue to support the party and trust our party.”

The party’s Facebook comment section is still open. No negative comments were found on the post, only messages of encouragement and gratitude from his supporters.

PM Prayut is the 20th PM of Thailand. He assumed control of the country as the leader of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) following the political coup on May 22, 2014, before his appointment as prime minister was confirmed by the senators on August 21, 2014.

In the General Election in 2019, Prayut, representing the Parang Pracharath Party, once again secured the position of PM by beating his opponent from Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, with 500 to 244 votes in Parliament.

In the latest General Election, Prayut was the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party PM candidate. However, he lost to the candidate from the Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat.

Pita had not yet been assigned as the new PM of Thailand. Parliament is meeting to vote for the new PM tomorrow, July 13 at 5pm.