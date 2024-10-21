Sisaket beauty sets Facebook afire with search for Mr Right criteria

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An open audition for love has captivated the virtual world as one Sisaket beauty took to Facebook Live, laying down eight non-negotiable criteria in her hunt for Mr Right. Despite overwhelming social media buzz, Sayamon Unkam, known affectionately as Alice, is resolutely sticking to her structured love list, having learned the lessons of heartbreak by simply following her heart.

Gone are the days of whimsical wish lists for Alice, she’s streamlined her quest to the essentials: families that jive, shared lifestyles, a passion for reading, introverted charm, simple living, fiscal savvy, and a romantic yet emotionally mature soul who’s calm, gentle, clean, and pleasant—no pesky hereditary quirks allowed.

But don’t fear, gentlemen of 35 to 50, not all boxes must be ticked, said the 30 year old civil servant.

“Meeting four or six key criteria is fine.”

Alice also reassured divorced men need not worry but they need to confirm they’re legally unattached.

Forget demanding a salary, the Sisaket beauty says she’s focused on finding someone who can nurture her and her family, not just buy them designer handbags. It’s about connecting on a substantial level, not striking gold.

Alice argues that as one ages, standards shouldn’t plummet but rather, sharpen. Her criteria are neither capricious nor whimsical and she champions reliability and longevity over fleeting flings. Realise now, she urges, the enduring qualities that can weather love’s inevitable ebbs and flows.

“Love can fade but shared values keep the dream alive.”

Alice added that potential matches do not dive in thinking a partner equals paradise, it’s an illusion that waters down standards and life choices, Alice said.

“Research even echoes the sentiment that your bliss isn’t bound to a relationship status. Design your own joy and don’t lower the bar just to pair up.”

Eligible bachelors take note, Sayamon Unkam’s Facebook is open for contenders who are ready to prove their worth, reported KhaoSod.

Alice is prepared to embrace a genuine connection with arms and heart wide open but only if you make the grade. Are you up to the challenge? The line-up begins on Facebook.