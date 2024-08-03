Cotti Coffee gains ground in Thailand with affordable menu

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Cotti Coffee, a popular Chinese coffee franchise, is making waves in Thailand with its affordable menu starting at just 55 baht. The franchise currently operates eight branches in Bangkok, contributing to the growing presence of Chinese brands in the country.

Chinese products are becoming increasingly common in major Thai cities, with a variety of items such as clothing, food, and beverages found in abundance. Cotti Coffee stands out in this competitive environment, having already achieved significant success in China. The franchise expanded rapidly, establishing over 7,000 branches within just two years, effectively competing with established brands like Luckin Coffee and Starbucks.

The key to Cotti Coffee’s success lies in its affordable pricing, which appeals to a wide range of customers, and its extensive menu options. The coffee chain offers a variety of beverages that cater to different tastes and preferences, making it accessible to all age groups.

Cotti Coffee has strategically opened its branches in prime locations across Bangkok. These include Samyan Mitrtown, CentralWorld, Silom Complex, Terminal 21 Rama 3, Fashion Island, True Digital Park, The Mall Bangkapi (currently under renovation), and The Mall Bangkae (also under renovation). This expansion aims to capture a significant share of the Thai coffee market, which is known for its fierce competition.

The coffee chain’s menu is designed to attract coffee lovers with its variety and affordability. An Americano is priced at 55 baht, a Classic Latte at 65 baht, a Coconut Latte at 75 baht, a Chocolate Smoothie at 75 baht, and a Thai Milk Tea Frappe at 75 baht. These price points are competitive, making Cotti Coffee an appealing option for locals and tourists.

Cotti Coffee’s entry into the Thai market is part of a broader trend of Chinese brands expanding internationally. The increasing presence of these brands in Thailand reflects the growing influence of Chinese businesses in the global market, reported KhaoSod.

