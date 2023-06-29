Siam Paragon commemorates 136 years of Thai-Japanese relations with first Sumo Experience in Thailand

Siam Paragon the Wonderous Heritage of Japan (Image via Siam Paragon)

To commemorate the long-standing 136-year of diplomatic relation between Thailand and Japan, Siam Paragon, in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Thailand, Sumo Experience (a stable dedicated to preserving and promoting sumo culture) and the national airline of Japan Japan Airlines, is hosting “Siam Paragon the Wonderous Heritage of Japan.”

From July 6 – 9, 2023, Parc Paragon at Siam Paragon will offer a remarkable Sumo experience for the first time in Thailand. This event extends a warm invitation to the public, offering free admission to experience Japan’s national sport with a heritage spanning over 2,000 years. This event amplifies Siam Paragon as a global destination, the top-of-mind destination for Thais and visitors from around the globe.

Event highlight: Sumo Wrestling performance

The pinnacle of the event is the Sumo Wrestling performance, marking the first-ever showcase of this ancient sport in Thailand. Leading the captivating spectacle will be former professional sumo wrestlers, including Jokoryu, who achieved the prestigious “Komusubi”, which is an impressive 4th position out of a total of 10 in the top professional sumo ranking called “Makuuchi. Joining also are “Makushita” ranking wrestlers, including Bungo Nishiki, Kumako and Kotootori. Indeed, sumo wrestlers hold a significant role as prestigious cultural ambassadors, carrying the spirit of this revered national sport to audiences worldwide.

Sumo is Japan’s national sport which continues to enjoy popularity today. Every year, over 800,000 Japanese citizens and tourists from around the globe eagerly participate in the six annual sumo tournaments. Furthermore, countless viewers in Japan and worldwide tune in to watch the thrilling sumo matches broadcast live on NHK, the national TV station.

Japanese cultural essences: workshops, performances, and more

In addition, the celebration promises a rich array of Japanese cultural essences amidst the enchanting atmosphere of the summer festival featuring taiko drum performance, and the enchanting Japanese fan dance and Yosakoi dance by the Thai-Nichi Institute of Technology. Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage in various free workshops including the art of origami paper folding and the practice of creating clay Daruma dolls. Featured also will be delectable arrays of Japanese snacks and sweets as well as exquisite souvenirs from Japan. For travel enthusiasts, enticing promotions of cultural “Trip to Japan” packages from Japan Airline awaits. A group of passionate young generation Thai artists call SalaArte is also creating exclusive collections of handcrafted gashapon art toy in sumo and shonen (boy’s comics) themes, both inspired by Thai and Japanese culture.

Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of Business Unit, Siam Paragon, said…

“Siam Paragon takes great pride in organizing the event ‘Siam Paragon the Wondrous Japan Heritage,’ to commemorate this significant occasion of 136 year of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Japan that holds deep significance for both countries. As a renowned global destination among both Thai residents and tourists from around the world, Siam Paragon proudly stands as the top-of-mind destination. We also serve as a global stage, offering an unparalleled world-class experience. We consider it a great honor to represent Thailand in promoting multi-dimensional Japanese traditions, especially this extraordinary sumo performance. For the first time in Thailand, this is a rare opportunity to witness this sumo spectacle up close. This particular event will also offer a remarkable experience encompassing a wide array of Japanese arts and cultures, which will foster a broader appreciation of Japanese heritage and further strengthen the bond between Thailand and Japan.”

Event details

Be a part of the 136th anniversary of Thai-Japanese relations at “Siam Paragon The Wondrous Japan Heritage” from 6-9 July 2023 at Parc Paragon. Admission is free.

The performance of Sumo, Taiko drum, and Japanese traditional dances features two shows per day, 90 minutes each at 14.00 hrs. and 17.00 hrs. Walk-in visitors are welcome or online reservation will be available via ONESIAM SuperApp only on 5 July 2023 (seats are limited to a total of 300 per round). Origami workshop opens for walk-ins at 13.00 – 14.00 hrs. and Daruma doll workshop is scheduled from 16.00 – 17.00 hrs. For more information, please call 02-610-8000 or follow Facebook: Siam Paragon.

About Sumo

Sumo, a martial art with a history dating back over 2000 years, stands as Japan’s oldest national sport that continues to captivate audiences today. Its origins can be traced back to ancient rituals conducted as a form of worship to the deities. Over time, sumo evolved into a formalized sport, and the first official sumo tournament took place during the Edo period. At present, there are six sumo tournaments held annually in Japan. These tournaments take place in four different cities, namely Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka. Each tournament spans a duration of 15 days.

During a sumo tournament, two contestants face off against each other in a circular ring called a “dohyo.” The dohyo is constructed on a raised platform made of clay and is surrounded by a circle of rice straw bales. The goal for each wrestler is to force their opponent out of the ring or make any part of their opponent’s body, other than their feet, touch the ground. When either of these conditions is met, the wrestler responsible is declared the loser of the match.

Sumo follows a hierarchical ranking system known as the “banzuke.” This ranking system consists of ten hierarchies. The highest ranks in the banzuke are the Yokozuna (Grand Champion) and Ozeki (Champion) ranks, followed by the Sekiwake, Komusubi, and Maegashira ranks, which make up the high-level division known as the “Makuuchi”. The remaining hierarchies are namely Juryo, Makushita, Sandanme, Jonidan, and Jonokuchi.

Before each sumo match, there are rituals and ceremonies. These involve the wrestlers sprinkling salt on the dohyo, the sumo ring, which is believed to purify the ring and ward off evil spirits. The wrestlers stomp their feet and perform a leg-spreading motion demonstrating their readiness for the battle ahead.

Sumo wrestlers have a traditional hairstyle that involves tying their hair into a topknot. The style of the topknot varies depending on the wrestler’s rank within the hierarchy. Sumo wrestlers dress in a traditional loincloth called a “mawashi,” and also a finely decorated knee-length silk ceremonial apron called Keshou Mawashi which can weigh over 10 kilograms.

Follow us on :













Being a sumo wrestler entails a distinctive way of life that requires unwavering dedication. It demands rigorous training and strict adherence to discipline. The profession holds great prestige and is highly respected.

Press Release