Young boy narrowly escapes tragedy after falling from zip line in Mexico

A heart-stopping moment was captured when a six year old boy fell from a 13-metre high zip line at an amusement park in Mexico. However, thanks to quick assistance from a kindhearted bystander, the boy was rescued, narrowly averting a potential tragedy.

The shocking incident involving six year old Caesar Moreno, occurred when he was on a zip line stationed about 13 metres over an artificial lake in a Mexican amusement park on June 25. The boy’s parents, who were closely watching their son, screamed in horror as the episode unfolded.

Reports indicate that a clip of the incident was recorded by Moreno’s family, revealing that the boy was on the zip line with the supervision of an adult man who was also engaged on the zip line, giving instructions. Having been on it for a while, the boy came to a halt unexpectedly, and then suddenly his safety belt linked to the zip line wire got detached, leading to Moreno’s uncontrollable plunge into the lake below, reported KhaoSod.

Following Moreno’s fall, a man who witnessed the situation promptly leapt into the lake to aid the young boy, who was then struggling underwater and nearly drowning. Mere seconds later, Natalie Moreno, Caesar’s sister, and her boyfriend also jumped into the lake, assisting in the rescue. Thankfully, young Moreno did not suffer any severe injuries.

Nevertheless, Natalie Moreno took to Facebook to narrate the terrifying event, praising the good Samaritan who promptly helped rescue her brother who had fallen while zip lining and nearly ended up drowning. Natalie also criticised the park for the lack of trained personnel to assist in such situations.

“No one helped my brother and the man who was trying to pull him out of the lake.”

Meanwhile, the amusement park announced that it had suspended all attractions for the subsequent day to address the incident.