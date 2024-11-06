Sisaket house lights up after candle left burning overnight

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:32, 06 November 2024| Updated: 16:32, 06 November 2024
55 2 minutes read
Sisaket house lights up after candle left burning overnight
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A house fire broke out in Sisaket province after a man fell asleep with a candle lit due to a power cut, leading to a scramble for safety and the loss of his belongings.

Apichat Kasorn, an investigator at Sisaket Provincial Police Station, received a report of a fire at house number 14, Village 5, Ban Yang Kut, Mak Kheab subdistrict, Mueang Sisaket district at 12.15am today, November 6.

Advertisements

The officer promptly informed his superiors and coordinated with the local disaster prevention and mitigation teams, as well as the Sawang Chit Sisaket Dhamma Sathan Foundation, to assist at the scene. The fire engulfed the upper wooden floor of the two-storey, half-concrete, half-wooden house.

With nearby homes situated close together, firefighters worked swiftly to contain the blaze, managing to extinguish it within 30 minutes.

Related news

The homeowner, 37 year old Suksan recounted that he had recently returned from Bangkok on Monday, November 4 to check on the house. Upon arrival, he found that the electricity had been disconnected due to the house being unoccupied for a long time, as his parents had passed away, leaving him the sole occupant.

To get some lighting for the house, Suksan lit a candle and placed it on a plastic drawer. However, he fell asleep, only to be jolted awake by an intense heat. Opening his eyes, he discovered the candle had ignited the plastic drawer, and the fire was rapidly spreading throughout the house.

In a state of panic, Suksan attempted to extinguish the flames with water but was unsuccessful. Realising the danger, he fled the house, leaving behind all his possessions, including tens of thousands of baht in cash and various electrical appliances, which he was unable to retrieve. Once safely outside, he alerted the police to the situation and requested assistance, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might power cuts lead to increased household fire risks?

Power cuts often compel reliance on open flames for light, increasing fire hazards, especially if safety precautions are overlooked.

How can communities better prepare for emergencies like house fires?

Communities can conduct fire safety education, establish quick-response teams, and ensure accessible emergency exits and equipment.

What if alternative lighting methods were more widely available during power cuts?

Increased accessibility to safe lighting options, like LED lanterns, could significantly reduce fire incidents caused by open flames.

How do housing structures impact the spread of fire in residential areas?

Materials like wood can accelerate fire spread, especially in closely packed homes, emphasizing the need for fire-resistant building codes.

What lessons can be learned from incidents like this regarding home safety?

Regular maintenance, safe storage of flammable items, and awareness of fire risks are crucial for preventing similar emergencies.

Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

PM Paetongtarn pledges no interference in Thaksin detention probe

PM Paetongtarn pledges no interference in Thaksin detention probe

Published: 16:09, 06 November 2024
Laotian mother appeals for hearing aids for blue-eyed twins with rare condition

Laotian mother appeals for hearing aids for blue-eyed twins with rare condition

Published: 16:00, 06 November 2024
New plant species Curcuma diversicolor discovered in Thailand

New plant species Curcuma diversicolor discovered in Thailand

Published: 15:48, 06 November 2024
Enlist now, reap rewards: PM hails modern Ministry of Defence

Enlist now, reap rewards: PM hails modern Ministry of Defence

Published: 15:41, 06 November 2024