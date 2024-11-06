Sisaket house lights up after candle left burning overnight

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A house fire broke out in Sisaket province after a man fell asleep with a candle lit due to a power cut, leading to a scramble for safety and the loss of his belongings.

Apichat Kasorn, an investigator at Sisaket Provincial Police Station, received a report of a fire at house number 14, Village 5, Ban Yang Kut, Mak Kheab subdistrict, Mueang Sisaket district at 12.15am today, November 6.

The officer promptly informed his superiors and coordinated with the local disaster prevention and mitigation teams, as well as the Sawang Chit Sisaket Dhamma Sathan Foundation, to assist at the scene. The fire engulfed the upper wooden floor of the two-storey, half-concrete, half-wooden house.

With nearby homes situated close together, firefighters worked swiftly to contain the blaze, managing to extinguish it within 30 minutes.

The homeowner, 37 year old Suksan recounted that he had recently returned from Bangkok on Monday, November 4 to check on the house. Upon arrival, he found that the electricity had been disconnected due to the house being unoccupied for a long time, as his parents had passed away, leaving him the sole occupant.

To get some lighting for the house, Suksan lit a candle and placed it on a plastic drawer. However, he fell asleep, only to be jolted awake by an intense heat. Opening his eyes, he discovered the candle had ignited the plastic drawer, and the fire was rapidly spreading throughout the house.

In a state of panic, Suksan attempted to extinguish the flames with water but was unsuccessful. Realising the danger, he fled the house, leaving behind all his possessions, including tens of thousands of baht in cash and various electrical appliances, which he was unable to retrieve. Once safely outside, he alerted the police to the situation and requested assistance, reported KhaoSod.

