Bangkok to transform Phahurat into vibrant Little India

Picture courtesy of Sanook

Bangkok Metropolitan Council is set to transform the Phahurat area into a vibrant Little India, fostering comprehensive collaboration among the government, private sector, and community to attract tourists and boost investments, thereby increasing the nation’s revenue.

John Surajit Pongsingwitaya, President of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, announced the capital’s commitment to support the development of Phahurat into a Little India, a new destination for tourists, particularly from India.

The consultation meeting on this development included discussions with Nagesh Singh, the Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Napak Pengsook, Bangkok Council Member for Ladprao district, and Lakkhana Phakdinaruenart, Council Member for Taling Chan District, along with other relevant agencies.

They focused on promoting Indian identity and culture within the Phahurat area to create an enticing experience for tourists from around the world, bringing the traditional charm of India closer to home. The plans also involve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a sister city relationship between Bangkok and Mumbai, India.

The project will encompass revitalising the landscape, restaurants, architecture, and various celebrations reflecting authentic Indian culture, such as major traditional festivals and Indian markets. This will include improvements to sidewalks and street signs designed to blend with the local identity, creating a unique tourism experience in the Asian region.

Additionally, the Bangkok Metropolitan Council is preparing to develop partnerships with the private sector and local communities to create a robust promotional campaign both domestically and internationally. The aim is to enhance cultural tourism, a growing trend, by leveraging the area’s local Indian identity to propel the tourism industry.

Sanook reported that this includes food, beliefs, art, music, traditions, and culture, potentially turning the area into a festival-style event in the future. The goal is to establish a new landmark in Bangkok that draws tourists, generates community income, and encourages the film and series production industry to use the dual cultural heritage locations, said John.

“The Little India project will not only increase tourist numbers but also promote community economics and stimulate employment by generating income through local art, culture, music, and traditions, fostering sustainable growth.

“This is soft power that generates national revenue, builds investor confidence, and secures income stability for locals.”