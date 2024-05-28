Shocking house fire in Pathum Thani claims life of a bedridden man

Image courtesy of Khaosod

A fire broke out in a single-storey house in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani, resulting in the tragic death of the bedridden homeowner. The incident left his wife in shock after being informed by a neighbour’s call.

An investigator from Khlong Luang Police Station, Teerasak Saento received the report about the fire in Moo 9, Khlong Sam Subdistrict, around 6am yesterday, May 27.

Coordination with Khlong Sam Subdistrict’s fire trucks, emergency vehicles, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation followed promptly.

Police officers Siraphop Bualuang and Montree Kong-at, along with the Deputy Mayor of Khlong Sam, Sarawin Matrap and a medical team from Thammasat University Hospital, quickly rushed to the scene.

The single-storey concrete house, enclosed by a fence, showed visible smoke and flames inside. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes.

Inside the bedroom, they found the lifeless body of the 62 year old homeowner, Surapol. The area was cordoned off for further detailed investigations by forensic experts.

According to his wife, 52 year old Nuengruethai, her husband had been bedridden for a month due to health complications stemming from a stroke, diabetes, and pneumonia.

He had reportedly been ill for around a year but refused any further medical treatments.

Nuengruethai stated that she left for work at 6am and usually returned at noon to prepare lunch for her husband. They both lived alone in the house.

Today, before her scheduled return, a friend called to inform her about the fire, prompting her immediate return, only to find her husband had perished.

Although the exact cause of the house fire remains unknown, she recounts that her husband had attempted self-harm once before but she was able to intervene and prevent a disaster.

Teerasak documented the scene for evidence and arranged for the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to transport the Surapol to Thammasat University Hospital’s forensic department for further examination, reported Khaosod.