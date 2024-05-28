Tourism boom: Thailand clocks in 14.3 million visitors

Doi Inthanon National Park. Image courtesy of tawatchai07 on Freepik

Thailand welcomed 14.3 million international tourists in the first five months of this year, generating close to 683 billion baht (US$18.7 billion) in revenue. The Tourism and Sports Minister, Sermsak Pongpanich, shared these figures, highlighting the significant contribution of foreign visitors to the country’s economy from January 1 to May 26.

The top five countries with the highest number of tourists visiting Thailand include China, with 2.9 million visitors, followed by Malaysia with 1.9 million, Russia with 836,868, India with 810,513, and South Korea with 785,600 arrivals.

Notably, there has been a marked increase in tourists from short-haul markets such as Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Indonesia, with an overall increase of 7.3%.

Specifically, Malaysian tourists surged by 36,242 individuals or 44.49% from the previous week, contributing to 596,552 foreign tourists in the past week alone, which is an increase of 4.30% or 24,595 people compared to the prior week.

On average, 85,222 international tourists arrive in Thailand each day, with the number of international tourists expected to further increase in the coming week.

Malaysia will observe a public holiday for Agong’s Birthday, and the Thai government’s ease of travel measures are likely to boost tourist numbers.

One significant measure includes the visa waiver agreement between Thailand and China, which aims to enhance tourist confidence, facilitate travel, and encourage airlines to increase flight frequencies.

Additionally, Thailand waived visa requirements for tourists from India, Taiwan, and Kazakhstan. The removal of the TM.6 immigration form at eight land checkpoints for Malaysian and Laotian tourists also aims to streamline the entry process, reported Khaosod.

Thailand’s tourism sector plays a crucial role in the national economy, and the increase in tourist numbers is a positive sign of recovery and growth.

The focus on easing travel restrictions and visa requirements with other countries is expected to sustain and further boost these numbers, reflecting Thailand’s strategic approach to bolster its tourism industry.

The data shows a robust rebound in tourism, with significant contributions from key markets, indicating a promising trend for the rest of the year.