Shitty situation: Thai lawyer pours poo on himself after scam

A prominent lawyer in Ratchaburi found himself a victim of a call centre scam, wiping out his entire bank account, angered by the lack of assistance from the bank branch, he staged a protest and poured poo over himself.

At 9.30am on June 4, reports surfaced of a well-known attorney staging a protest in front of a local bank after falling victim to a call centre scam, resulting in a loss of over 1.2 million baht.

The renowned Ratchaburi lawyer, Nop Sukhapiriyam, stood outside the bank, seeking answers and a resolution to his financial mishap.

According to Nop, the incident occurred on May 20 when representatives of a private transportation company contacted him, seeking compensation for damages to legal documents related to a case in Surin province.

The company claimed that the documents were destroyed in a motorcycle accident, and demanded 1,000 baht as compensation. Assuming it was related to a case he was handling in Surin, he agreed to the payment.

After agreeing to compensate the company, the lawyer provided his bank account details and clicked on a link sent by the scammers, resulting in a loss of 1,129,999 baht.

Grave realisation

Realising he had been deceived, Nop promptly reported the incident to the local police, who swiftly initiated cybercrime investigations and froze the destination account.

Seeking resolution, Nop approached the bank to trace the transaction but was promptly refused due to client confidentiality.

Despite being a long-standing customer of the bank, he was denied access to the necessary information, leading to a sense of betrayal and disappointment.

During his protests, Nop was approached by Traffic Police, Deputy Superintendent Wichian Maneewichok who intervened to mediate the situation.

However, Nop remained adamant, bringing out a red gasoline canister filled with poop, and threatening to pour it on himself in front of the bank as a protest.

Wichian attempted to stop him but to no avail as efforts to calm him down were met with resistance.

Refusal to help

During the ordeal, the staff watched on passively. Wichian voiced his frustration, questioning not only the bank’s denial to provide necessary information to Nop but also criticised the bank’s security guard for his refusal to assist him in de-escalating the situation with Nop.

In response, the security guard locked the doors to the bank, further escalating the tensions surrounding the standoff. Locals joined in and hurled insults at the bank’s personnel.

In a final declaration, Nop announced his intention to pursue the matter for another week. If the bank failed to respond within that time frame, he vowed to take his own life, reported Khaosod.