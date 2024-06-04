Pervert blackmails pregnant Thai woman with her naked pictures

Photo via Channel 7

A pregnant Thai woman in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen sought help from Thai news agencies after a perverted voyeur secretly filmed her in a public bathroom and blackmailed her for sex and money. She lives in fear as the pervert has been on the run for six months.

The pregnant victim, 26 year old Somprattana, contacted Thai news agencies after her complaint to Ban Ped Police Station was ignored, even though the incident had been going on since January 4. The suspect continued to threaten her with the release of explicit footage, demanding money and even sending her naked pictures of himself.

Somprattana explained that she was a durian seller and had a stall on Maliwan Road in Khon Kaen province. On the day of the incident, the suspect contacted her through her Facebook account and asked to buy durian. The man said it would be more convenient for him to talk via the LINE application, so she gave him her account.

Somprattana said the man started sending pictures and videos of her using a public toilet at a petrol station near her stall. She immediately took the explicit media to the Ban Ped Police Station to file a complaint.

Somprattana said the suspect contacted her the next day and demanded that she give him 1,000 baht to delete the videos and pictures. She wanted to know the name of his bank account, so she wired him 200 baht.

Somprattana then handed the name of the bank account to the police. However, she got nothing from the suspect or the police. The suspect did not delete her explicit pictures and videos and the police did not investigate her case.

Demands sex

Somprattana said the man continued to threaten to release the pictures and videos. The degenerate asked her to visit his house, demanded sex and sent her naked pictures of him.

According to Somprattana, the man knew that she was watching him from somewhere nearby because she knew his daily activities. This made her live in fear that the suspect would approach her one day.

Somprattana also investigated inside the public bathroom to see how the man recorded her video and found that there were small holes in some of the toilet doors.

Somprattana said police asked her to gather as much information as possible from the suspect, which she had already done. Unexpectedly, the officers then asked her to forgive the suspect and drop the case, saying the suspect would do it again anyway after being released from prison.

Somprattana was disappointed with the police response. She wants the police to bring the suspect to justice so she does not have to worry about her safety.