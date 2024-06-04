Police uncover illegal hazardous waste sites in five provinces

Image courtesy of Public Relations Office in Rayong

Royal Thai Police (RTP) are actively unearthing hazardous waste that has been illegally dumped or buried across Ayutthaya, Chon Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchabun, and Rayong provinces, as revealed by an assistant police chief.

Police Lieutenant General Thatchai Pitaneelabut revealed yesterday that police gathered evidence implicating two companies, Win Process and Aek Uthai, in the illegal burial of industrial waste in these five provinces. Teams are currently locating and uncovering the waste sites.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Thatchai stated that the companies had either rented warehouses in these provinces to store hazardous waste unlawfully or had dumped the waste in forests and on farmland.

He assured that the RTP is tracing the waste and will pursue further legal action on either company if deemed necessary.

On Monday, the RTP discovered hazardous waste in the Uthai district of Ayutthaya and the Ban Khai district of Rayong.

In Rayong, residents had lodged complaints with industrial authorities, reporting that waste had been buried in their area from 2013 to 2020. Officials uncovered aluminium dross, a byproduct of the aluminium melting process, in five out of six locations they randomly excavated on Monday.

Pol. Lt, Gen. Thatchai confirmed that the police have already apprehended 10 individuals and charged them according to their connections with the illegal dumping of hazardous waste.

“The operators had won bids for the disposal of hazardous waste but had no intention of doing it properly.”

Among the suspects is the director of Win Process, Opas Boonchan, who was apprehended in Phetchabun late last month.

The assistant national police chief noted that Opas is currently being held in Rayong, and police will continue to oppose his temporary release on bail.

Pol. Lt, Gen. Thatchai also mentioned that police suspect arson in a fire at a hazardous waste facility in Ayutthaya and are currently investigating whether the fire in Rayong was also deliberately set, reported Bangkok Post.