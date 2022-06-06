Connect with us

Thailand

Sexy makeover of Thai wealth goddess 'Nang Kwak' goes viral

Petch Petpailin

Photo via คุ้มมนต์เสน่ห์ สักยันต์ไทยและเครื่องราง

A tattoo artist’s controversial sexy makeover of a Thai goddess on his Facebook page has gone viral.

Tattoo artist Ajarn Joe changed the traditional costume on a Thai wealth goddess, ‘Nang Kwak,’ to a sexy dress and it lit the blue touch paper on social media. The response to the post has been mixed, with some passionately defending the makeover while others think it is sacrilege and inappropriate.

The goddess of wealth and luck, or Nang Kwak, is presented in a statue or amulet of a woman in a beckoning gesture. Nang means women, and Kwak means beckoning. The figure is popular among Thai business owners, especially restaurant owners, because Thais believe that Nang Kwak will bring luck, wealth, and prosperity to the ones who pray. Placing her statue at the entrance of a restaurant can draw more customers.

A Facebook page of the tattoo studio in the central province of Pathum Thani, คุ้มมนต์เสน่ห์ สักยันต์ไทยและเครื่องราง (Khum Monsanae Tattoo and Amulet), posted pictures of the sexy Nang Kwak wearing a revealing shirt showing her busty cleavage in different colors including purple, pink, orange, and red. The statue is considered to be the sexiest amulet in Thailand, so when the pictures circulated on Thai social media, various mainstream Thai news channels reported it.

Ajarn Joe is famous for his traditional Thai tattoo patterns, which are believed to bring luck, wealth, power, and strength to people who have them on their bodies. Ajarn Joe informed the media that he wanted to offer a new design of Nang Kwak to draw attention from a new generation of customers, but insists people can still pray for good luck and money as they do with the traditional religious amulets.

Ajarn Joe added that the sexy makeover of Nang Kwak is very popular among his foreign customers. He sells it abroad in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia at 3,999 baht per statue. This is far more expensive than an ordinary one, which costs less than 500 baht.

Many people opposed to the new look feel it isn’t appropriate and ruins traditional Thai beliefs and Buddhist religion. The costume looks too sexy, and the statue is made only for money. However, many Thai people believe it is the perfect way to add value to Thai products and spread the kingdom’s culture and beliefs to a global arena.

SOURCE: Dailynews | Khaosod | Chiangmai News

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Loong
    2022-06-06 15:38
    Yawn!!
    image
    Chatogaster
    2022-06-06 16:53
    Too bad the scale isn't clear from the cover photo. Now I can't tell if ball in there (the one painted goldish) is of the ping pong variety.
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-06-06 17:01
    7 minutes ago, Chatogaster said: Too bad the scale isn't clear from the cover photo. Now I can't tell if ball in there (the one painted goldish) is of the ping pong variety. who cares ?
    image
    Chatogaster
    2022-06-06 17:31
    29 minutes ago, Pinetree said: who cares ? People who consider that association sacrilegious, but are unable to empathize enough to understand what the original fuss is about. No thanks needed, just happy to help.
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-06-06 17:37
    6 minutes ago, Chatogaster said: People who consider that association sacrilegious, but are unable to empathize enough to understand what the original fuss is about. No thanks needed, just happy to help. Not sure that I understand your post, but…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

    Trending