“Beware, shakedowns in Thailand’s property market” I Lawyers, Guns and Money

There are great opportunities in Thailand’s real estate and property markets. Plenty of people buy, live in and sell, sometimes for a profit.

Some live in their properties and some purchase them for investment.

But there are well-publicised problems and even scams that have blunted the image of Thailand’s property industry,

particularly the tourist magnets where beaches and a tropical lifestyle are a powerful lure.

They’re also a lure for the shonky developers and dodgy agents. So here’s some background and some sure-fire ways of avoiding these scams to make sure you get the maximum value and enjoyment out of your investment in Thailand’s property market.

