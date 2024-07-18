Thai Airways ranks eighth among world’s top ten airlines

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Thai Airways secured a spot among the top ten international airlines in the world, as ranked by Travel & Leisure for 2024. The award, announced today, July 18, places Thai Airways at No.8 on the prestigious list.

Travel & Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2024 surveyed opinions from travellers, tourists, and business people worldwide. This comprehensive survey evaluated excellence in various categories, including the best airlines, airports, cities, hotels, spas, tour companies, and cruise lines.

The results confirm that Thai Airways maintains a quality of service that meets international standards. Passengers highlighted the comfort of the aircraft, the quality of in-flight service, and the efficiency of ground services across all touchpoints.

A statement from Thai Airways expressed gratitude to passengers for their continued trust and support. The company pledged to keep enhancing its services and products in all areas.

“We are deeply honoured by this recognition and are committed to continual improvement.”

Travel & Leisure, a highly popular travel magazine based in the United States, has regional branches worldwide. The recognition from such an esteemed publication underscores the global acknowledgement of Thai Airways’ commitment to excellence in international travel, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Thai Airways International revealed the anticipated completion of its ongoing restructuring saga, set to wrap up later this year, marking a remarkable turnaround since the tumultuous onset of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020.

The Bangkok-based airline, ravaged by the pandemic’s economic fallout, embarked on this arduous journey to rein in its debts and reinvent its operational strategies amidst plummeting air traffic figures.

The beacon of hope shone brighter as Thai Airways unveiled its Q1 2024 results, hinting at a promising trajectory towards profitability. Eyeing a return to the stock market, the carrier aims to reclaim its once-lost glory and pave the path for future growth.