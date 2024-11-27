Thailand tourism soars with 28% rise in flight bookings

Photo courtesy of LIFTED Asia

A notable surge in flight bookings and a 28% increase in ticket reservations to Thailand compared to the previous year indicate a robust upward trend. Key visitor sources include Germany, South Korea, the UK, the United States, Japan, and Russia.

Towards the end of this year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) anticipates an influx of up to 500,000 foreign visitors daily, driven by nationwide countdown events and relaxed entry regulations.

Notably, tourists, business travellers, and short-term workers from 93 countries can now enjoy visa-free entry for up to 60 days. Moreover, the Visa on Arrival (VOA) expansion now includes 31 countries, an increase from 19, while the Destination Thailand Visa facilitates work-and-travel stays.

Further simplifying travel, the temporary suspension of immigration forms at major entry points will remain in effect until April next year, enhancing convenience for visitors. TAT Governor Thapanee highlights these measures as pivotal in accommodating the expected tourist surge.

Despite these advancements, domestic tourism in Thailand faces challenges due to the sluggish economic recovery, high household debt, and cautious spending by locals. Conversely, outbound tourism is witnessing growth, with over 1.1 million Thais travelling abroad between October 12 and 27—an 8.19% rise from the previous year. This trend is bolstered by a stronger baht, school holidays, and attractive international airfare promotions, making regional destinations particularly appealing.

Recent occupancy rates in Thailand have averaged around 60%, slightly below the 70% recorded for the same period last year. As the tourism sector continues to recover and adapt, these evolving dynamics reflect both the opportunities and challenges faced by Thailand in the global tourism landscape, reported Pattaya News.

