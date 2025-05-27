Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall

Police in Chachoengsao are searching for a man and a woman who disappeared after falling from a bridge into the Bang Pakong River. The incident took place at 8.32pm yesterday, May 26, with restaurant patrons by the river witnessing the pair holding hands before their fall.

Upon receiving reports from locals, officers from the Mueang Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station and rescue teams arrived at the scene near the Chalerm Phrakiat Bridge in Mueang district. The municipal fire department dispatched a speedboat and jet skis to aid in the search.

One sneaker and a pair of sandals were found floating in the river, though it remains unclear if they belong to the missing people.

Investigations along the riverbank, typically a spot for public leisure, revealed no witnesses to the incident due to heavy rainfall earlier that day.

However, diners at a nearby restaurant reported seeing the couple holding hands before falling from the bridge. Initially, the pair did not submerge immediately but drifted approximately 50 metres before disappearing from sight, reported KhaoSod.

The search was temporarily halted at 9.10pm due to the worsening weather and darkness, which hindered visibility. Efforts to locate the missing couple will resume the following morning.

