Scam alert: Thai men charged for deceiving foreigners with false promises to resolve criminal charges

Photo via Facebook/ POLICETV สถานีโทรทัศน์สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

Police charged two Thai men for allegedly deceiving foreigners in Thailand by promising to resolve their criminal charges in exchange for cash. The suspects denied the accusations, arguing that they intended to assist the foreigners.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Torsak Sukvimol, received a tip off that two Thai men claimed to have connections with him and boasted about their ability to dismiss all criminal charges. They created a fake profile on the Line application, specifically targeting expats who were dealing with legal issues.

According to the police report, one recent victim was a foreign owner of a restaurant in the Sathon neighbourhood of Bangkok. However, specific details regarding the case were not disclosed.

After conducting a further investigation into the case, officers discovered that it was well-grounded. They then conducted raids at the houses of the two suspects, identified as 58 year old Khunnadate Thanthanakorn and 40 year old Amphut Kutsena.

Khunnadate’s house in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok was raided first but he was not present. While searching the premises officers discovered a card indicating Khunnadate’s affiliation as a reporter for the Thai Police Newspaper, seven bank books, and a record documenting funds he had collected from victims.

Police officers then investigated Amphut’s house in Chon Buri province and met him there. Amput denied all allegations claiming that he just wanted to help foreigners.

Amphut further claimed that he never had any association with Torsak but acknowledged that Khunnadate had made such assertions. He insisted that he had no intention of engaging in criminal activities and pleaded with the police to allow him to improve himself.

During the search of Amphut’s residence, officers discovered a .22 calibre automatic pistol. Although the firearm was registered, it was not under Amphut’s name.

Officers initially charged Amphut with possessing firearms without permission. Further charges would be issued pending a further investigation into the scamming case. They would also summon Khunnadate for questioning later.

This is the second time that Deputy Commissioner Torsak has been implicated. However, the first incident did not cause any harm as the man merely used Torsak’s identity to flirt with women.