Thailand
Royalists in Thailand target one-man German activist
Police are under pressure from royalists to prosecute the German activist who staged a one-man protest against the government of Thailand.
The founder and leader of the King Protection Group, Songchai Nienhorm, filed a complaint against the activist, Moritz Pfoh, at Nua Khlong police station in Nua Khlong district of Krabi on Saturday.
Songchai is urging police to take action against the 35 year old German for inciting civil disobedience and interfering in Thai affairs, following his one-man protest against the government of Thailand in the central province of Rayong.
Moritz, also known by his Thai name Fuk Thong, which means pumpkin, was seen walking on an island in the middle of Sukhumvit Road in Tapong sub-district, Mueng district, holding a portrait of caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan with a red cross on his face.
The German stated that caretaker PM Prawit and the former PM Prayut Chan-o-cha did not work for the people of Thailand, later telling Thai reporters that “90%” of Thais did not like Gen Prawit and Gen Prayut, but were too afraid to speak out in public against them.
Pfoh lives with his Thai wife of eight years near Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong.
His wife revealed her husband is interested in Thai politics and has joined many protests but believes he has the right to express his opinion. She also added that her husband has a pure heart and genuinely wants to help the Thai people.
Pol Lt Col Pairoj Chanachai, the chief interrogator at the Krabi police station, reported he will forward the complaint to the station chief who will decide whether they will pursue or drop it.
The case was registered in the Nua Khlong district of the southern province because Songchai is a resident there.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
