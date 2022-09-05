Connect with us

Thailand

Royalists in Thailand target one-man German activist

Published

 on 

Police are under pressure from royalists to prosecute the German activist who staged a one-man protest against the government of Thailand.

The founder and leader of the King Protection Group, Songchai Nienhorm, filed a complaint against the activist, Moritz Pfoh, at Nua Khlong police station in Nua Khlong district of Krabi on Saturday.

Songchai is urging police to take action against the 35 year old German for inciting civil disobedience and interfering in Thai affairs, following his one-man protest against the government of Thailand in the central province of Rayong.

Moritz, also known by his Thai name Fuk Thong, which means pumpkin, was seen walking on an island in the middle of Sukhumvit Road in Tapong sub-district, Mueng district, holding a portrait of caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan with a red cross on his face.

The German stated that caretaker PM Prawit and the former PM Prayut Chan-o-cha did not work for the people of Thailand, later telling Thai reporters that “90%” of Thais did not like Gen Prawit and Gen Prayut, but were too afraid to speak out in public against them.

Pfoh lives with his Thai wife of eight years near Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong.

His wife revealed her husband is interested in Thai politics and has joined many protests but believes he has the right to express his opinion. She also added that her husband has a pure heart and genuinely wants to help the Thai people.

Pol Lt Col Pairoj Chanachai, the chief interrogator at the Krabi police station, reported he will forward the complaint to the station chief who will decide whether they will pursue or drop it.

The case was registered in the Nua Khlong district of the southern province because Songchai is a resident there.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Koh Samui32 mins ago

Market fire in Donsak, gateway to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan
Thailand37 mins ago

Thai minister quits post to fight alleged impropriety charge
Best of43 mins ago

The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Thailand46 mins ago

Malaysian victim of human trafficking dies in northern Thailand
Phuket1 hour ago

Rassada Pier cabs questioned over taxi mafia incident
Thailand2 hours ago

Royalists in Thailand target one-man German activist
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand provides over 600,000 free cancer treatments in 9 months
Politics3 hours ago

Super Poll: Most Thais welcome acting PM Prawit as the next PM
Road deaths4 hours ago

Drunken Englishman kills Thai man in car crash in central Thailand
Crime4 hours ago

Police arrest scammer for selling fake tours from Thailand to Japan
Thailand4 hours ago

Corrections Dept. to sue Thai talk show for creating fake news
Travel4 hours ago

Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
Tourism5 hours ago

Bridge over troubled waters for Thailand-bound Russian snowbird tourists
Crime5 hours ago

Nurse embezzles 15.7 million baht from dead man’s bank
Thailand5 hours ago

Cat goes missing in Hat Yai, turns up 1000km away in Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending