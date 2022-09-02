Politics
UPDATE: German activist gets a warning from Thailand police
The German activist, who earlier this week held a one-man protest against acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, acknowledged that his visa might not be extended if he continues his protest against the Thai government.
Moritz Pfoh and his Thai wife arrived in Bangkok today in preparation for a protest in the capital tomorrow and revealed that police officers visited him in Rayong yesterday after his story went viral on social media. The police warned him about his future actions.
The 35 year old, also known by his Thai name Fuk Thong, sent a video to Khaosod to explain the situation.
He said…
“My visa might not be extended if I insult any politicians again. But I can still craft art pieces, and I would make some movements through them. That’s what I will do.”
Pfoh revealed that officers checked his documents and they were courteous in doing so to him and his wife.
The activist added that his actions were in solidarity with the Thai people and their struggle against the government. He said he hopes his activism has not insulted anyone or made anyone angry.
Pfoh said he would like to apologise to those offended by his actions and also thank the people who supported him.
SOURCE: Khaosod
ORIGINAL STORY
A foreigner held a one-man protest against the government of Thailand today in the central province of Rayong.
The German man, Moritz Pfoh, was spotted walking on an island in the middle of Sukhumvit Road in Tapong sub-district, Mueng district, holding a portrait of acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan with a red cross on his face.
The 35 year old, who has a Thai name, Fuk Thong, which means pumpkin, said Prawit and the former PM Prayut Chan-o-cha did not work for the people of Thailand.
The foreigner raised the picture of Prawit above his head and walked around the island for about 30 minutes before climbing back into his car and driving off.
Residents revealed to the media that the German has conducted his silent protests on three other occasions on the same road.
Pfoh, who lives with his wife in Rayong province, told the media that he felt sorry that the Thai people had to encounter a government that never supported them.
The political activist believes that many Thai people are scared to speak out but says because he is German, he has nothing to fear and does not care if the government sends him back to Germany.
Pfoh showed the picture of Prawit to a reporter and said…
“This one doesn’t help people, Prayut is the same.”
The German said 90% of Thai people liked his actions and says he would continue helping the Thai people fight the government. He added he is going to Bangkok to protest on Saturday, September 3.
Pfoh’s Thai wife informed the media that her husband is interested in Thai politics and has joined many protests. She admitted she is worried that her husband might be bullied by someone but believes he has the right to express his opinion.
She added her husband has a pure heart and genuinely wants to help the Thai people.
SOURCE: Thairath
