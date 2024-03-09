Revolutionary ‘Air Swipe Bag’ holds single item

Photo courtesy of Getty Images via The Focus

In a groundbreaking fusion of fashion and aerospace technology, the designer brand Coperni has stunned the world with their latest creation: the Air Swipe Bag.

Dubbed the “Air Swipe Bag”, this avant-garde accessory unveiled during the Fall 2024 Paris Fashion Week has sent shockwaves through the fashion industry. Crafted from an astonishing 99% air and just 1% glass, this bag is as light as a feather yet boasts a strength capable of withstanding pressures 4000 times its own weight. A feat of engineering, it’s the brainchild of a collaboration between Coperni and NASA, utilising nanomaterial silica aerogel, renowned as the lightest solid on Earth and a staple in space technology.

But it’s not just its weight that’s capturing attention. Withstanding temperatures as high as 1200 degrees Celsius, this bag is no fragile accessory. Developed after 15 meticulous prototypes by Professor Ioannis Michaloudis, an expert in silica aerogel at the American University of Cyprus, it’s a testament to innovation and style. Weighing a mere 33 grammes, it’s no wonder the world is abuzz with curiosity over its capabilities.

Yet, despite its ethereal qualities, the burning question remains: what can it hold? According to Coperni, it’s designed to snugly cradle an iPhone, offering a fusion of practicality and elegance. However, the mystery lingers about whether it can accommodate anything beyond that.

While details about its public release remain scarce, social media has erupted with excitement and speculation, reported The Focus.

From jokes about its cloud-like appearance to awe at its marriage of fashion and science, the “Air Swipe Bag” has ignited imaginations worldwide.

