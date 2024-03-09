PM Srettha strikes deals in Parisian power play

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made waves in Paris as he orchestrated a series of high-stakes meetings with France’s business elite.

From fashion to automotive technology, the 62 year old Thai PM’s mission was clear: to solidify Thailand’s status as a regional powerhouse for trade and innovation.

Kicking off his jam-packed schedule yesterday morning, Srettha delved into talks with Sébastien Bazin, AccorHotels CEO, exploring synergies to turbocharge tourism across Thailand and the ASEAN region.

Next on the agenda was a tête-à-tête with Pascal Morand, the visionary driving France’s haute couture scene, as they schemed to position Thailand as Southeast Asia’s epicentre for fashion and design excellence.

Next, the Bangkok-born PM was in deep discussion with Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide director, strategising ways to showcase Thailand’s gastronomic prowess to the world.

The meeting continued with Bénédicte Épinay of Comité Colbert, where the Thai premier extended a warm invitation for French luxury brands to explore Thailand’s cultural richness and collaborate on elevating Thai products onto the global stage.

In the afternoon, Srettha engaged in talks with executives from Valeo, charting a path towards carbon neutrality in the automotive industry, a crucial step in Thailand’s environmental agenda.

Later, the Thai PM turned his attention to Airbus Group, ensuring the seamless operation and future growth of its Thai branch, vital for helicopter MRO services in Southeast Asia.

Closing the day with flair, PM Srettha huddled with EssilorLuxottica’s top brass, addressing logistical challenges to bolster Thailand’s position as an export hub for optical goods, reported The Nation.

The last engagement saw the Thai PM-cum-finance minister broker deals with Forvia Group, affirming Thailand’s appeal for automotive investment and pledging to streamline bureaucratic processes for smoother business operations.

In related news, earlier this week, Srettha highlighted the nation’s infrastructure advancements, particularly the Land Bridge and Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) projects, at the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, according to an official government representative.