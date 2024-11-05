Restaurant ‘beefs’ up search for customer who paid 200,000 baht

Picture couretesy of Sanook

A well-known beef restaurant has taken to social media to locate a customer who accidentally transferred over 200,000 baht instead of the actual bill amount of 2,020.91 baht. The incident occurred on Sunday, November 3 at the Ratchaphruek branch of the restaurant, Neua Luan Luan.

The restaurant shared a Facebook post, reaching out to the customer.

“We are seeking the customer who dined with us yesterday (November 3) at Neua Luan Luan, Ratchaphruek branch, at 7.50pm. The customer transferred an excess amount of 2xx,xxx baht. If you see this post, please contact us via inbox or call 095-527-8298. Thank you.”

The actual bill was 2,020.91 baht (US$60), but the customer mistakenly transferred 202,091 baht (US$6,010), likely due to a decimal point error. The restaurant explained that the customer appeared to be elderly and had not yet reached out to rectify the mistake.

In response to inquiries about whether the customer needed to scan their face for such a large transfer, the restaurant clarified the question.

“Typically, a face scan is required. There could be several factors at play, such as being accustomed to transferring large sums due to business dealings, or perhaps the customer forgot to double-check.

“A face scan would have served as a reminder of the significant amount being transferred. We are currently waiting and have asked the bank to contact the sender while hoping the customer reaches out.”

The post has garnered considerable attention, with many people sharing it to help locate the customer. Some netizens humorously speculated about the situation, suggesting that the individual might not have noticed the error due to their wealth, reported Sanook.

Comments included jokes like, “Maybe they haven’t realised yet; such a large amount wouldn’t even make a dent in their account, haha,” and “I’ve tried transferring that much, but my account balance couldn’t handle it.”

Others praised the restaurant’s honesty and kindness, expressing admiration for its integrity. Comments such as, “What a delightful restaurant, I will certainly support them again,” and “Is the customer buying the branch? Maybe they left a deposit, haha,” were common among the community’s reactions.