Thailand
Red Cross to get 946 million baht to purchase 1 million doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine
The cabinet has decided to allocate around 946.3 million baht from the Central Fund to the Thai Red Cross Society so they can buy 1 million doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine, which will be used to vaccinate specific target groups, for free.
Zuellig Pharma Company, the representative for Moderna in Thailand has offered to sell the US produced vaccine to Thailand at 940 baht a dose, with an additional 26.76 baht per dose as a transport fee; which brings the total to 966.75 baht a dose. A down payment would also be required: 30% of the total order value. The down payment would need to be sent this month. The initial deliveries are anticipated sometime early next year.
The Red Cross Society has been giving support to people affected by Covid. For free. They have established mobile kitchens to hand out food throughout the provinces. They have assisted in setting up field hospitals and administered free vaccinations. They have also helped take care of people who are stuck in home isolation.
The society had previously obtained a million Moderna doses that they plan to administer to people, starting next month. They have also frequently been in the news requesting blood donations as their stores have reached a critical level.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Red Cross to get 946 million baht to purchase 1 million doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine
Food Panda controversy, Pattaya joins Phuket sandbox |Thailand News Today | September 14
Cabinet approves measure to entice “high potential” foreigners to Thailand
The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Major survey shows what venues people want open, bars absent from list
The return of Charlie! Viewer Comments | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 17
Tuesday Covid Update: 11,786 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand to overhaul reopening plans for pilot areas, one system policy to be adopted
Korat closes noodle shop and a Tesco following Covid outbreak
Bangkok police arrest 12 year old and others at Din Daeng intersection for violating curfew
Do expats follow rules and Covid restrictions in Thailand? | GMT | Episode 88
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Japan plans to donate 1.3 million AstraZeneca doses to several Asian countries, 300,000 heading to Thailand
Police claim that officer didn’t commit a hit and run, admit the driver hit someone and left
Teen allegedly robs gold shop after losing money in investment scam
Cathay Pacific crew fired after refusing to get vaccinated
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
Gaming stocks plunge as Chinese authorities protest “effeminacy”
Bangkok health officials to roll out Sinovac/AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Market closes for 4 days in Nakhon Ratchasima following discovery of Covid cluster
Japanese expats warned about terrorist attacks in Southeast Asia
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
- Bangkok1 day ago
Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
- Crime2 days ago
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
- Technology2 days ago
Gaming stocks plunge as Chinese authorities protest “effeminacy”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Market closes for 4 days in Nakhon Ratchasima following discovery of Covid cluster
- Thailand8 hours ago
Japanese expats warned about terrorist attacks in Southeast Asia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
COVID-19 Sunday afternoon Update, provincial totals