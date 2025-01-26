Rayong wildfire sparks dust pollution, impacting health and economy

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee53 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 26, 2025
88 1 minute read
Rayong wildfire sparks dust pollution, impacting health and economy
Picture courtesy of Ban Chang Facebook

A persistent wildfire at Khao Chom Hae in Rayong has continued for over five days, raising concerns about increasing dust pollution in the eastern Thai province and its surroundings.

The fire has engulfed more than 20,000 rai (7,900 acres) across the districts of Nikhom Phatthana, Ban Chang, and Mueang, with approximately 30% of the forest already consumed. Firefighting efforts are hindered by difficult terrain, necessitating local teams to hike up steep slopes to create firebreaks.

Advertisements

Volunteer driver, 57 year old Kittipong Bamrungphong, noted that although off-road vehicles are used to transport firefighters, they still have to hike to access the fire. Strong winds further complicate containment efforts, threatening nearby homes, and prompting residents to call for helicopter assistance.

The wildfire has led to an increase in fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Rayong, causing respiratory issues. Residents are advised to wear masks and limit outdoor activities.

Related Articles

As of 4pm yesterday, January 25, the 24-hour average PM2.5 level in Rayong was 80 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), as reported by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda). Levels above 37.5µg/m³ are deemed unhealthy.

Meanwhile, the Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) has estimated that deteriorating air quality in Bangkok has cost the economy at least 3 billion baht (US$89.3 million) this month. This figure includes medical expenses for respiratory illnesses, and costs for protective masks and air purifiers.

While these expenses benefit certain businesses, they represent an economic opportunity cost as the money is diverted from other uses.

Advertisements

KResearch also highlighted long-term consequences such as chronic health risks, mental health issues, and potential impacts on Thailand’s image as a business and tourism hub, which remain challenging to quantify. As of 4pm yesterday, January 25, 40 out of Bangkok’s 50 districts were classified as red zones, with PM2.5 readings of 75µg/m³ or higher, twice the safe limit according to Gistda, reported Bangkok Post.

In response, free public transport has been offered in Bangkok for one week, aiming to reduce private vehicle use and emissions. Free rides are available on all public buses and electric rail lines in the capital, with the cost to taxpayers for reimbursing operators estimated at 140 million baht (US$4.17 million).

Latest Thailand News
Thai police dismantle Fiwfans human trafficking network, rescue two girls Crime News

Thai police dismantle Fiwfans human trafficking network, rescue two girls

4 minutes ago
Phuket to use AI for traffic congestion relief amid road projects Phuket News

Phuket to use AI for traffic congestion relief amid road projects

25 minutes ago
Thailand halts electricity supply to Myanmar over unpaid bills Thailand News

Thailand halts electricity supply to Myanmar over unpaid bills

32 minutes ago
Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon

44 minutes ago
Rayong wildfire sparks dust pollution, impacting health and economy Thailand News

Rayong wildfire sparks dust pollution, impacting health and economy

53 minutes ago
Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain, and foggy mornings Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain, and foggy mornings

1 hour ago
Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani Crime News

Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani

20 hours ago
Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school Crime News

Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school

20 hours ago
Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok Bangkok News

Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse Central Thailand News

Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse

21 hours ago
Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts Crime News

Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts

23 hours ago
6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas Crime News

6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas

23 hours ago
Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations Crime News

Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations

24 hours ago
Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs Crime News

Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs

24 hours ago
Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex Bangkok News

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

1 day ago
Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties Bangkok News

Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

1 day ago
Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident Crime News

Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

1 day ago
Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop Thailand News

Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

1 day ago
Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search Thailand News

Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search

2 days ago
Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror Pattaya News

Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror

2 days ago
Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error Crime News

Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error

2 days ago
Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city Bangkok News

Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city

2 days ago
Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops

2 days ago
Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash Bangkok News

Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash

2 days ago
7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai Crime News

7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee53 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 26, 2025
88 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon

Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon

44 minutes ago
Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain, and foggy mornings

Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain, and foggy mornings

1 hour ago
Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani

Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani

20 hours ago
Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school

Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school

20 hours ago