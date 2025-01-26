Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain, and foggy mornings

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 26, 2025
131 4 minutes read
Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain, and foggy mornings
Picture courtesy of Nattawat Muangmoon, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecasted that tomorrow will bring cold weather, dense fog, and increased rainfall in some areas. A high-pressure system or weak cold air mass is covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, leading to foggy mornings and dense fog in several areas.

Northern and northeastern Thailand will experience cold to very cold weather, while the central region, Bangkok, and its vicinity will be cool in the morning. Mountainous areas will face very cold weather, with frost in some high-altitude locations. Residents are advised to drive cautiously in foggy areas.

Advertisements

The northeastern monsoon continues to cover the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, resulting in heavy rainfall in some southern regions. The TMD has issued the third warning, indicating that temperatures will drop by 5 degrees Celsius and heavy rains are expected.

The lower Gulf of Thailand will experience waves 1 to 2 metres high, with areas affected by thunderstorms seeing waves over 2 metres. Mariners in these regions should exercise caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorms.

Related Articles

From January 26 to January 28, a new, relatively strong high-pressure system from China will extend over upper Thailand and the South China Sea, causing temperatures to drop and winds to strengthen. The northeastern region will see temperatures decrease by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, while in the north, central, eastern regions, and Bangkok, temperatures will fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The strengthening northeastern monsoon will bring more rain to the southern regions, with heavy falls in some areas. Wave heights in the lower Gulf of Thailand will range from 2 to 3 metres, exceeding 3 metres in stormy areas. The upper Gulf will have waves about 2 metres high, with stronger conditions in thunderstorms.

Weather forecast

Advertisements

The atmospheric conditions are contributing to significant dust accumulation due to poor air circulation and light winds.

The north will be cool to cold with morning fog, and temperatures will slightly rise, ranging from 13 to 18 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32 to 36 degrees Celsius at the highest. Mountain tops will be very cold, with frost in some areas and temperatures between 5 to 15 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, the weather will be cool to cold with dense morning fog, with temperatures between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 33 to 36 degrees Celsius at the highest. Mountain peaks will be cold, with temperatures from 8 to 14 degrees Celsius, with easterly winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The central region will be cool with morning fog and dense fog in several areas, with temperatures ranging from 19 to 21 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 34 to 36 degrees Celsius at the highest, with easterly winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will be cool with morning fog and dense fog in several areas, with light rain in some areas. Temperatures will range from 18 to 23 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32 to 36 degrees Celsius at the highest, with easterly winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves less than 1 metre high, with waves reaching 1 metre offshore.

In the upper southern region, the weather will be cool with morning fog, while the lower southern region will experience thunderstorms in 30% of the area and heavy rain in some places, particularly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 20 to 24 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 30 to 34 degrees Celsius at the highest.

Northeastern winds will range from 15 to 30 kilometres per hour in areas from Nakhon Si Thammarat upward, with waves about 1 metre high. From Songkhla downward, winds will reach 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves 1 to 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms.

The western southern region will have mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 32 to 34 degrees Celsius at the highest, with northeasterly winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.

The sea will have waves less than 1 metre high, and waves will reach 1 metre offshore, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its vicinity will be cool with morning fog and dense fog in many areas. Temperatures will range from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 33 to 35 degrees Celsius at the highest, with easterly winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The TMD warns that temperatures will drop sharply, with heavy rain anticipated. The fourth warning has been issued regarding the cold weather over upper Thailand and strong winds in the Gulf of Thailand, effective from January 26 to January 28.

Residents are advised to maintain health precautions due to the colder weather and to be cautious of potential fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate carefully, and small boats in the Gulf should avoid setting out from January 27 to January 28, reported KhaoSod.

People are encouraged to follow updates from the TMD through their website or contact numbers available 24 hours.

Latest Thailand News
Thai police dismantle Fiwfans human trafficking network, rescue two girls Crime News

Thai police dismantle Fiwfans human trafficking network, rescue two girls

1 minute ago
Phuket to use AI for traffic congestion relief amid road projects Phuket News

Phuket to use AI for traffic congestion relief amid road projects

22 minutes ago
Thailand halts electricity supply to Myanmar over unpaid bills Thailand News

Thailand halts electricity supply to Myanmar over unpaid bills

29 minutes ago
Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon

41 minutes ago
Rayong wildfire sparks dust pollution, impacting health and economy Thailand News

Rayong wildfire sparks dust pollution, impacting health and economy

50 minutes ago
Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain, and foggy mornings Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain, and foggy mornings

1 hour ago
Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani Crime News

Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani

20 hours ago
Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school Crime News

Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school

20 hours ago
Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok Bangkok News

Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse Central Thailand News

Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse

20 hours ago
Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts Crime News

Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts

23 hours ago
6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas Crime News

6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas

23 hours ago
Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations Crime News

Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations

23 hours ago
Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs Crime News

Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs

24 hours ago
Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex Bangkok News

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

1 day ago
Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties Bangkok News

Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

1 day ago
Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident Crime News

Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

1 day ago
Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop Thailand News

Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

1 day ago
Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search Thailand News

Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search

2 days ago
Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror Pattaya News

Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror

2 days ago
Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error Crime News

Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error

2 days ago
Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city Bangkok News

Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city

2 days ago
Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops

2 days ago
Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash Bangkok News

Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash

2 days ago
7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai Crime News

7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, January 26, 2025
131 4 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon

Man caught with war weapons and 8,000+ rounds in Samut Sakhon

41 minutes ago
Rayong wildfire sparks dust pollution, impacting health and economy

Rayong wildfire sparks dust pollution, impacting health and economy

50 minutes ago
Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani

Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani

20 hours ago
Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school

Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school

20 hours ago