Rare golden venom-spitting cobra discovered in Thai village

A rare golden spitting cobra recently caught the attention of locals in a village in Nakhon Nayok province, Thailand. The snake, measuring around 1.2 metres in length, generated significant interest among villagers, who gathered to view the mesmerising creature.

The story behind the snake’s discovery started when Piyapan Bua-Phae, a Facebook user, posted photographs of the golden cobra. An assistant village headman, Trongphon Imjit, found the reptile crossing a road in the village. Although initially unaware of the snake’s species, upon closer inspection, the 49 year old recognised that it might be a cobra due to its scales. Intrigued by the unique and brilliant golden colour of the snake, Trongphon called his younger brother and three other friends to help capture the creature and bring it back to his home in a sack.

News of the golden cobra’s capture travelled fast among the local community, and many people flocked to Trongphon’s home to see the snake in person, never having witnessed such a striking colour before. During the event, one of the captors showcased the snake to onlookers and captured video clips and photographs, later posted to Facebook. After placing the snake in a container for villagers to observe, it soon became clear that the snake was indeed a spitting cobra when it displayed its characteristic hood.

The golden snake is identified as a “Sumatran Spitting Cobra,” a highly venomous and potentially dangerous species capable of spitting venom. These cobras typically have a dazzling golden-yellow hue, though some may be black, and lack any patterns along their bodies. In contrast to other cobras, these snakes do not have a distinct marking on their hood. The Sumatran Spitting Cobra is primarily found in Southern Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Upon learning of the potential threat posed by the venomous snake, villagers decided to safely contain the cobra and later release it back into nature to avoid causing harm to the community.