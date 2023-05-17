Royal Ploughing Ceremony predicts plentiful harvests and thriving economy

PHOTO via Sanook

At 8.30am today, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen arrived at the Royal Ploughing Ceremony area within the Sanam Luang ceremonial grounds by royal car to preside over the auspicious Royal Ploughing Ceremony for the Buddhist year 2566.

This year, 58 year old Prayoon Inskul, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, served as the Ploughing Lord, who led the procession alongside attending deities to have an audience of the king. The rite started with the first ploughing roughly three times, the second ploughing in regular furrows three times, and the sowing of rice seeds for the Royal Ploughing Ceremony. There were two combined ceremonies: the sacred royally-endowed ceremony led by Buddhist monks, and the Royal Ploughing Ceremony, also known as the ploughing and sowing day, led by Brahmin priests, reported Sanook.

In the auspicious predictions of this year’s Royal Ploughing Ceremony, the sacred oxen were offered a choice of seven dishes: husked rice, corn, mung beans, sesame, alcoholic beverages, water, and grass.

It was observed that the oxen chose to eat grass, signifying that the rivers would be sufficiently filled, resulting in prospering crop production and an abundance of food, fruits, and vegetables. Furthermore, the consumption of alcoholic beverages signifies an improvement in transportation and growing international trade, leading to a thriving economy.

The Ploughing Lord selected a five-cubit-long piece of cloth, predicting that the water supply would be adequate this year, contributing to flourishing rice seedlings in the fields and abundant produce.

With these predictions, Thailand may look forward to a balanced and propitious year, marked by abundant natural resources, a thriving economy, and flourishing agricultural production. The Royal Ploughing Ceremony, an ancient royal tradition, continues to serve as a significant event in the lives of Thais, providing hope and optimism for the year ahead.