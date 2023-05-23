Black panther and cub spotted strolling through Thailand national park

Photos of a “black panther,” or Indochinese leopard, and its cub strolling through Kaeng Krachan National Park in Thailand emerged today, capturing the hearts of wildlife enthusiasts around the nation.

Kaeng Krachan National Park posted photos of the big cat and its baby on Facebook with the caption…

“We meet again in the past two to three months. But this time was special because this time you brought your little one with you.

“Black panthers, or black leopards are commonly spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park, especially on the Khao Sam Yod – Ban Krang – Phanoen route through the park, where tourists can take pictures and videos of black panthers. This is where black panthers are most commonly seen in Thailand.

“We are publishing these pictures for Thai people to appreciate our wildlife. They also remind us that the Kaeng Krachan Forest is abundant.”

The national park advises tourists to take the following steps if they see a wild animal…

Stop the car at least 50 metres away. If the animal approaches, drive away. If the animal is blocking the road, wait for it to move. Do not honk car horns, make noise, or chase the animal because it might get frightened or angry and charge at you. Do not park and get out of your vehicle in close range of the animal to take photos or videos. You might not be able to get back into the vehicle in time in a dangerous situation.

For the safety of people and animals, drivers must not exceed speed limits and should adhere to designated travel times for the better safety of both wildlife and visitors.

In 2018, billionaire business tycoon Premchai Karnasuta was found with hunting gear and animal carcasses, including a dead black panther, in Thailand’s Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi province.

In December 2021, the Supreme Court sentenced Premchai – the former president of the construction conglomerate Italian-Thai – to more than three years in jail after finding him guilty of hunting endangered wildlife.

Last month, the King of Thailand stripped Premchai of his royal insignia over the outcome of the case.