Thailand
Raise the Sukhothai – salvage companies to bid for 100-million-baht contract
Private salvage companies are being asked to bid to raise the Sukhothai, according to Royal Thai Navy (RTN) sources.
HTMS Sukhothai, a corvette-class warship sank in the Gulf of Thailand about 20 nautical miles off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province when it was capsized by 4-metre waves and strong winds.
Officers are assessing the damage to the Sukhothai using images from a submersible, according to Admiral Adung Phan-iam, commander of the fleet. They are developing plans to salvage the wreck, before seeking approval and a budget.
Adung said that he expects bidding to be held in 1-2 weeks. The Naval Dockyard Department will oversee the salvage operation.
The admiral said that after it is salvaged, whether the ship will be repaired or not will depend on the damage.
Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin told a press conference on Friday that the navy lacks the expertise to salvage sunken ships, so it will hire a private company to do the job.
The ship has to be salvaged to prevent its oil from leaking, according to Pokkrong. Oil would be disastrous for marine life.
He has budgeted 100 million (US$3 million) baht to raise HTMS Sukhothai but, as in any government project, the contract will be awarded through a bidding process.
Pokkrong said…
“The ship went down to a depth of only 40 metres, so its wreckage could still block the passage of other vessels.”
HTMS Sukhothai had a complement of 106 crew, but only 105 were on board when it foundered, with the chief engineer being on leave. The bodies of 26 sailors have been recovered and five remain missing. Search and rescue operations for the missing sailors remain active. The Royal Thai Air Force and volunteer diving teams are participating in the search.
The Sukhothai departed from Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province to perform manoeuvres in the Gulf of Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Koh Pha Ngan packed with back to back parties
Alibaba’s Jack Ma enjoys a visit to Bangkok
Indian travel slowing due to new restrictions
Explore Carnival Magic: a theme park with 9 Guinness World Record Titles
Day of terror as drug cartel gunmen overwhelm Mexican city
Parks officials speak to DNP bribery inquiry
Teacher shot by 6 year old student in US
Raise the Sukhothai – salvage companies to bid for 100-million-baht contract
Monk accused of raping his daughter
Welcome to Thailand, land of the Chinese dream
Next Level Adventures ft. Paddy Doyle | Thaiger Podcast Ep.19
Global food prices, hunger hit record highs
The benefits of practicing yoga in Thailand
Italian legend Gianluca Vialli dies after long battle with cancer
How to get around Thailand on a budget (2023)
Pattaya Beach is second most popular beach in the world | Thailand News Todays
Four new measures adopted for all foreign tourists arriving in Thailand
King of Malaysia queues up for KFC
Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours
Thailand to reintroduce Covid-19 vaccine requirement for all visitors
VIDEO: Angry farang chases Thai-French woman who rejected him in Pattaya
Pattaya Beach is second most popular beach in the world
Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes
Police arrest two Russians for begging on the streets of southern Thailand
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Whale shark visits Thailand’s Koh Chang in rare sighting
Man attacked by teenagers on Airport Rail Link train
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
Full moon storms to hit southern Thailand this weekend
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Four new measures adopted for all foreign tourists arriving in Thailand
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Malaysia3 days ago
King of Malaysia queues up for KFC
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to reintroduce Covid-19 vaccine requirement for all visitors
-
Crime2 days ago
VIDEO: Angry farang chases Thai-French woman who rejected him in Pattaya
-
Thailand2 days ago
Pattaya Beach is second most popular beach in the world
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes