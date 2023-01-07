Connect with us

Crime

Monk accused of raping his daughter

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A monk is accused of raping his own daughter when visiting to bless her. (via Daily News)
Thaiger deals

A 42 year old monk in Samut Prakan has been arrested for raping his daughter after visiting her for New Year blessings. On December 28, Naen, a 14 year old girl from a family with a history of sexual abuse, was violently raped by her father, Wirachai, a monk at a temple in the Greater Bangkok area province of Samut Prakan.

Wirachai arrived at his daughter’s rented room, claiming he wanted to give her new year blessings as a monk. She welcomed him and pulled up a chair for him to sit, but he violently attacked and raped her according to allegations reported by the Daily News Thai. He was reported to have said to her that he was showing her the way to have sex.

Before the incident, the monk’s daughter only had a relationship with a female partner. After the attack, Wirachai threatened to shame his daughter by releasing video clips of the assault if she told anyone what had happened.

Upon learning of the attack, Naen’s family went to the North Samrong Police and sought the help of the social action group Sai Mai Tong Rort to go public with the incident. Police promptly arrested Wirachai, and he was defrocked from the monkhood. Police charged him with the rape of a minor under the age of 15. Wirachai’s relatives gathered outside the police station, shouting angry expletives at him.

According to Naen’s relatives, Wirachai split up with her mother ten years ago and had been a monk for the past five years, though he would often visit his daughter. Despite being a monk, he hadn’t lived a celibate life and continued having sex. His relatives described him as a playboy, leading some to suggest a history of long-term abuse by the father within the family. The girl’s mother is currently working abroad, and Naen was accompanied to the Samrong Neua police station by her aunt.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2023-01-07 14:20
Was on the Thai news the otehr day. Have video of him visting as well. What a scum bag. Problem in Thailand is that anyone who has a bad history of anything can join the monkhood, and for this loathsome…
Polkadot
2023-01-07 15:24
Compared to Catholic priests I wouldnt say the culture is that bad. Bad eggs.
Pinetree
2023-01-07 16:42
Just one more example that goes to strengthen my long held belief that all religions, bar none,  are the curse of human kind and the breeding ground of most of the Worlds ills and evils, since history began.  No time…
Soidog
2023-01-07 18:31
3 hours ago, Polkadot said: Compared to Catholic priests I wouldnt say the culture is that bad. Bad eggs. How would we ever know. The Thai monks are very well protected and I’m sure what we see is the tip…
palooka
2023-01-07 20:00
32 minutes ago, Soidog said: How would we ever know. The Thai monks are very well protected and I’m sure what we see is the tip of the tip of the iceberg.  Few and far between are the "real" monks,…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Events5 hours ago

Koh Pha Ngan packed with back to back parties
Tourism6 hours ago

Alibaba’s Jack Ma enjoys a visit to Bangkok
Tourism7 hours ago

Indian travel slowing due to new restrictions
Sponsored13 hours ago

Explore Carnival Magic: a theme park with 9 Guinness World Record Titles
Drugs7 hours ago

Day of terror as drug cartel gunmen overwhelm Mexican city
Thailand8 hours ago

Parks officials speak to DNP bribery inquiry
Crime8 hours ago

Teacher shot by 6 year old student in US
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand9 hours ago

Raise the Sukhothai – salvage companies to bid for 100-million-baht contract
Crime9 hours ago

Monk accused of raping his daughter
China10 hours ago

Welcome to Thailand, land of the Chinese dream
Thailand12 hours ago

Next Level Adventures ft. Paddy Doyle | Thaiger Podcast Ep.19
Thailand12 hours ago

Global food prices, hunger hit record highs
Health1 day ago

The benefits of practicing yoga in Thailand
Expats1 day ago

Italian legend Gianluca Vialli dies after long battle with cancer
Travel1 day ago

How to get around Thailand on a budget (2023)
Thailand1 day ago

Pattaya Beach is second most popular beach in the world | Thailand News Todays
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending