Thai soldier has 4 mistresses, divorces leukaemia driven wife

A Thai woman with leukaemia is seeking justice after her soldier husband sued her in order to file for divorce and live with his four mistresses.

The 42 year old legal wife, Ying, travelled from the central province of Sing Buri to meet members of the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to seek help.

Ying revealed that she initially turned a blind eye when her husband had mistresses and took care of all of them except her. However, she could no longer endure the situation after he filed for divorce.

Ying explained that her husband was a soldier in the central province of Saraburi. They had been in a relationship since 2014 and officially registered their marriage on March 11, 2018. However, they did not live together because Ying needed to care for her elderly mother.

Ying noticed changes in her husband’s behaviour. He rarely visited her on his days off and became increasingly distant. She eventually discovered that her soldier husband had been hiding multiple mistresses since 2015.

The first mistress was a local woman from Saraburi who had been living with her husband in army welfare accommodation since 2015.

The second affair began in 2019 with a mistress from Prachin Buri. This woman moved in with Ying’s husband at a condominium in Pathum Thani but later passed away due to a congenital disease.

Thai soldier cheating on his wife having four mistresses
Photo via Channel 8

Love endures

The third mistress was from Ayutthaya, and their relationship began at the end of 2019 after the second mistress passed away. During this time, Ying’s husband forged a document in her name to take out a loan, which he then used to fund a wedding with the third mistress.

The fourth mistress was also from Saraburi. She often posted pictures of herself with Ying’s husband on social media and pressured him to divorce Ying. Ying’s husband even stole money from her to buy plots of land for this mistress. Ying stated that her husband had another mistress, but she lacked information about this woman.

Thai soldier sues wife for divorce after having 4 mistresses
Some of the soldier’s mistress. | Photo via Channel 8

According to Ying, her husband provided financial support to all his mistresses and cared for them. In contrast, Ying, battling leukaemia, had to work as a dishwasher and earn a meagre income to support herself.

Ying said she had forgiven her husband for his actions but did not expect him to file for divorce. She received a court summons five days after her mother’s funeral. She tried to contact her husband to discuss the matter, but he never responded.

Ying filed a complaint with her husband’s superior but received no response. As a result, she turned to Saimai Survive for assistance. She admitted that she still loved him deeply and did not want to divorce him.

Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, the founder of Saimai Survive, promised to submit a complaint to the commissioner of the army premises where Ying’s husband serves. He pledged to help her seek an investigation into the man’s adultery and the unfair divorce proceedings.

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

